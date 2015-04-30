Isla Espiritu Santo 2-Night Camping Tour from La Paz

This adventure starts in La Paz where you will be picked up in the morning and taken to Isla Espiritu Santo in a high speed motor boat. You will move into one of the 8 beautifully decorated tents, then let the wonderful meals, exciting adventures and the luxurious exploration of nature begin! Espiritu Santo National Park in the Sea of Cortez is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is one of the best marine life viewing destinations in the world. Whales, dolphins, whale sharks, sea turtles, manta rays and plenty of beautiful tropical fish call the surrounding waters home, while a terrific range of bird species including Blue-footed Boobies, Reddish Egrets, Great Blue Herons and Yellow-footed Gulls frequent the island’s skies and shores. The island itself is stunning, with magnificent towering cliffs, spectacular sandy bays, amazing lava rock formations, and rock art left by the now-extinct Guaycura and Pericu Indians. There´s even an endemic ring-tailed cat, the babisuri. The trip is fully skiff-supported and the camp has kayaks, stand up paddle boards and snorkel gear so you can adventure and explore to your heart's content. You will be accompanied by a bilingual, naturalist guide (certified Wilderness First Responders) who will plan out each perfect day with you. All of the guides are great interpretive naturalists, so not only are all the activities a total blast, but you have a font of information on everything from marine mammals, to local ecology to Mexican history and more at your disposal all day long. A daily boat ride is included in your program so you can explore the near-by sea lion colony where you can swim with the sea lion puppies, check out the Blue-footed Booby and Magnificent Frigatebird rookeries, investigate the secret cove where sea turtles like to congregate, and explore great snorkeling spots all around the island.Meals start with lunch on your first day at Camp Cecil and go through lunch on the final day before you return to La Paz. Meals are all prepared fresh on the island and include delicious, fresh and healthy choices. Daily happy hour is included as well! This adventure is great for couples, groups of friends and multi-generational families. Those who normally don't like camping will be thrilled with the comfortable beds and beautifully decorated tents, and their are activities to appeal to a wide range of interests - even those who just want to spend the day in a comfortable chair with a good book! Glamping Camp Cecil on Isla Espiritu Santo - you can do it!Note: This is a 2-night tour, you may extend the tour with extra nights by contacting the tour operator directly.