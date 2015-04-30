Welcome to La Paz
In all, it's a great place to meander, and you can shop uninterrupted by touts’ invitations as you blend in to the urban vibe. The city makes a good base for day trips to Espíritu Santo, Cabo Pulmo and Todos Santos.
La Paz Whale Shark Snorkeling Tour from Los Cabos
After morning hotel pickup in a plush air-conditioned van, travel past the mountains, plains and coastal dunes of Baja California Sur’s desert. During the ride, eat up the breakfast snacks (usually a freshly prepared sandwich, fruit, and juice) provided by your friendly guide. With the vigorous activity that lies ahead, you’ll appreciate the energy boost. Upon arrival in La Paz, get dressed in a wetsuit and equipped with snorkeling gear for a boat ride out to the Sea of Cortez, where whale sharks gather from October to April. As the boat heads out, your guide shares informative facts about whale sharks and what to expect during the outing. About the size of a yellow school bus, the whale shark is considered the largest fish in the sea at 40-feet-long (12 meters). Lucky for you, these ‘gentle giants’ are filter feeders and prefer to dine on plankton. Your captain with find a spot teeming with the tiny organisms, making the chances that you'll spy the telltale white spots of a whale shark that much greater. Once you see one, slip on your snorkeling mask and fins, and leap from the boat. In that moment, come face-to-face with one of the underwater giants. Marvel at the whale shark’s grace and how it angles its yawning mouth near the waterline to feed, while the rest of its body remains tilted downward. Attempt to sneak a peek of whale shark's white belly as it lumbers along; you'll have to swim at an earnest pace to keep up. While it might be tempting to touch the sleek creature, be sure to keep your hands to yourself at all times. Climb back aboard for a break, as your boat captain navigates to other viewing locations. Along the way, you may see schools of manta rays, dolphins and maybe even humpback whales. Afterward your guide takes to the Malecón, the waterfront boardwalk of La Paz, where you’ll dig into scrumptious Baja-style tacos and cold nonalcoholic beverages as well as tequila and beer. Refueled, take a stroll and explore beachside shopping, or just relax at one of the Malecón's tiny beaches. Then head to the small desert town of Todos Santos in the Sierra de Laguna foothills and arrive at popular Hotel California. Stay long enough and you may hear the Eagles’ classic hit of the same name emanating from the lobby. Go ahead and check off several items from your bucket list as you're transported back to your hotel.
Isla Espiritu Santo 2-Night Camping Tour from La Paz
This adventure starts in La Paz where you will be picked up in the morning and taken to Isla Espiritu Santo in a high speed motor boat. You will move into one of the 8 beautifully decorated tents, then let the wonderful meals, exciting adventures and the luxurious exploration of nature begin! Espiritu Santo National Park in the Sea of Cortez is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is one of the best marine life viewing destinations in the world. Whales, dolphins, whale sharks, sea turtles, manta rays and plenty of beautiful tropical fish call the surrounding waters home, while a terrific range of bird species including Blue-footed Boobies, Reddish Egrets, Great Blue Herons and Yellow-footed Gulls frequent the island’s skies and shores. The island itself is stunning, with magnificent towering cliffs, spectacular sandy bays, amazing lava rock formations, and rock art left by the now-extinct Guaycura and Pericu Indians. There´s even an endemic ring-tailed cat, the babisuri. The trip is fully skiff-supported and the camp has kayaks, stand up paddle boards and snorkel gear so you can adventure and explore to your heart's content. You will be accompanied by a bilingual, naturalist guide (certified Wilderness First Responders) who will plan out each perfect day with you. All of the guides are great interpretive naturalists, so not only are all the activities a total blast, but you have a font of information on everything from marine mammals, to local ecology to Mexican history and more at your disposal all day long. A daily boat ride is included in your program so you can explore the near-by sea lion colony where you can swim with the sea lion puppies, check out the Blue-footed Booby and Magnificent Frigatebird rookeries, investigate the secret cove where sea turtles like to congregate, and explore great snorkeling spots all around the island.Meals start with lunch on your first day at Camp Cecil and go through lunch on the final day before you return to La Paz. Meals are all prepared fresh on the island and include delicious, fresh and healthy choices. Daily happy hour is included as well! This adventure is great for couples, groups of friends and multi-generational families. Those who normally don't like camping will be thrilled with the comfortable beds and beautifully decorated tents, and their are activities to appeal to a wide range of interests - even those who just want to spend the day in a comfortable chair with a good book! Glamping Camp Cecil on Isla Espiritu Santo - you can do it!Note: This is a 2-night tour, you may extend the tour with extra nights by contacting the tour operator directly.
Espiritu Santo Island 6-Hour Snorkel Tour from La Paz
Our 6 hour tour departs from the Bay of La Paz onboard our new custom build catamarans offering shade, restroom, fresh water shower, onboard music, and easy access to and from the water. It takes a day trip tour to a whole new level of superior service and experience! Pass by breathtaking turquoise bays as we arrive at Los Islotes, home of a California sea lion colony, where we will snorkel and swim with these amazingly curious animals. After our time at the colony, we stop at one of the many beautiful beaches of the island, “El Candelero” or “Ensenada Grande” for an onboard boxed lunch, fresh fruit and non-alcohol beverages. Here you will be able to relax, swim, snorkel or just enjoy your lunch in the sun and the scenery. On our return we will visit geological formations and stop at Balandra Beach, world known for its “mushroom” rock.Tour Includes: Guide, catamaran tour, snorkel gear and wetsuit, boxed lunch, fresh fruit and non-alcohol beverages. The Sea of Cortez is one of the most bio-diverse seas on earth. The raw untouched beauty of the sea and surrounding islands offers the explorer a true adventure.
Whale Shark Snorkeling: Day Excursion to La Paz
Depart at 7am from Tesoro Hotel located at the Cabo San Lucas marina for this 10-hour wildlife adventure.Head north to La Paz, a 2,5 hours road trip through the desert.Once on-board we leave the peninsula heading towards the Espiritu Santo island which takes up to 2 hours.We will spend a good amount of time in the water with the Sea Lions before heading to a white sand beach for our lunch break.Once we have eaten and relaxed enough we will head back to mainland in La Paz and then back to Cabo San Lucas.Another wonderful day trip to get to know the Baja California Sur region.
North La Paz Self-Drive Discovery Tour
Your tour begins as you meet your guide at a central location in La Paz early in the morning. You can bring your own car for the excursion or may rent a 4x4 on site at a reasonable price. You'll then go along with your guide and start traveling up the middle of Baja California and then dropping down to the Pacific. You'll follow old dirt roads along the ocean and visit the spectacular deserted beaches of the Pacific, visited only by wildlife. You'll drive on ancient paths of Baja California until you get to the Pacific side. You'll pass a few fishing camps and through the desert of ancient cactus forests. Several stops will allow you to bathe in the cool waters of the ocean in the midst of this dry landscape, depending on the the tides and wave situation. You'll enjoy a picnic lunch during the tour and return to La Paz at around 7pm where the tour ends.
Marine Life Adventure from La Paz
7 Crown Hotel AccommodationsThe Seven Crown Hotel is the choice for this tour because of its customer service, amazing ocean view and its accessibility to the most popular restaurants and shops in La Paz. This hotel has an unbeatable location. It is set in the midst of the historic center of La Paz and located in front of the Malecon seawalk. Enjoy a renowned restaurant, bar, and the benefit of a location which places you within easy walking distance of the many tourist attractions. The hotel is a two minute walk from where your tours depart.Espiritu Santo Island Tour (6-hour tour) Snorkel, visit a sea lion colony, explore the treasures of this magical island. The island of Espiritu Santos is one of the most beautiful island in the Sea of Cortez. Its crystal blue waters allows for some amazing snorkeling with an abundance of marine life. You will depart from the dock at 10am and see the bay of La Paz, tour and snorkel with California sea lions at their volcanic habitat, stop at one of the white sandy beaches with crystal blue waters to snorkel in or simply enjoy the sun and scenery. Onboard features include restroom, shower, shade and music. Tour Includes a guide, catamaran tour, snorkel gear and wetsuit, boxed lunch, fresh fruit and non-alcohol beverages Snorkeling with Whale Sharks (2.5-hour tour) Outside of the Bay of La Paz and area is one of the most important feeding areas in the world for juvenile whale sharks. As the largest fish in the world they can be found feeding on the surface allowing snorkelers to approach and swim alongside. They are docile, harmless and beautiful, offering an amazing up close and personal experience. Departing at 11am, your professional guide will instruct and be in the water alongside you to ensure you have a safe and memorable experience. Good swimming skills are required. Onboard features include restroom, shower, shade and music. Tour Includes a Guide, catamaran tour, snorkel gear and wetsuit and non-alcohol beverages.