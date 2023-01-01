The most beautiful in a series of beaches north of La Paz, Playa Balandra is an enclosed cove with shallow azure water that's great for toddlers. Kayaks and paddleboards are available for rent, and beachgoers can also explore tide pools, gaze upon Espiritu Santo and hike to neighboring coves.

The beach directly to the north is home to the famous mushroom rock formation, a hit on Instagram and the unofficial symbol of La Paz. Though the top part occasionally tumbles from its perch, dedicated locals always repair it.