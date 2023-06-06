Shop
At first glance La Paz is a sprawling, slightly dingy city, but after an hour or so you'll discover there's a lot more to it. Laid-back, old-world beauty can be found on a stroll along the waterfront malecón or in the older architecture around the Plaza Constitución; chichi restaurants, cafes and bars cunningly hide in between the cracks. It’s a surprisingly international town – you’re as likely to hear French, Portuguese or Italian here as English or Spanish, and yet paradoxically it’s the most ‘Mexican’ city in all of Baja. Its quirky history includes American occupation and even being temporarily declared its own republic.
A treasure trove of shallow azure inlets and sorbet-pink cliffs, Espíritu Santo is one of La Paz’s gems. It’s part of a Unesco World Heritage site…
The most beautiful in a series of beaches north of La Paz, Playa Balandra is an enclosed cove with shallow azure water that's great for toddlers. Kayaks…
La Paz's waterfront, with its wide sidewalk, tiny beaches, tourist pier, benches, sculptures by local artists and unimpeded sunset views, is the city's…
Museo Regional de Antropología e Historia
This is a large, well-organized museum chronicling the peninsula’s history (in Spanish) from prehistory to the Revolution of 1910 and its aftermath.
Biblioteca de la Historia de las Californias
Across from the Jardín Velasco, La Paz’s former Casa de Gobierno is now the Biblioteca de la Historia de las Californias, a history library.
Unidad Cultural Profesor Jesús Castro Agúndez
The Teatro de la Ciudad, part of this large cultural center, is the main performance venue in La Paz.
Santuario de la Virgen de Guadalupe
La Paz’ largest religious monument; its 12m-tall altar is grandiose.
