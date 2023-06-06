La Paz

A sea lion (Zalophus californianus) swims above baitfish at the Los Islotes sea lion colony near La Paz.

©Brent Durand/Getty Images

At first glance La Paz is a sprawling, slightly dingy city, but after an hour or so you'll discover there's a lot more to it. Laid-back, old-world beauty can be found on a stroll along the waterfront malecón or in the older architecture around the Plaza Constitución; chichi restaurants, cafes and bars cunningly hide in between the cracks. It’s a surprisingly international town – you’re as likely to hear French, Portuguese or Italian here as English or Spanish, and yet paradoxically it’s the most ‘Mexican’ city in all of Baja. Its quirky history includes American occupation and even being temporarily declared its own republic.

  • Paddle boarding (SUP) off the island of Espiritu Santo, a Unesco Biosphere Reserve in the Gulf of California, Mexico.

    Espíritu Santo

    La Paz

    A treasure trove of shallow azure inlets and sorbet-pink cliffs, Espíritu Santo is one of La Paz’s gems. It’s part of a Unesco World Heritage site…

  • Playa Balandra

    Playa Balandra

    La Paz

    The most beautiful in a series of beaches north of La Paz, Playa Balandra is an enclosed cove with shallow azure water that's great for toddlers. Kayaks…

  • Malecón

    Malecón

    La Paz

    La Paz's waterfront, with its wide sidewalk, tiny beaches, tourist pier, benches, sculptures by local artists and unimpeded sunset views, is the city's…

Isla del Espiritu Santo - La Paz, Mexico

Books

Revisiting Steinbeck’s epic expedition to the Sea of Cortez, 80 years on

Apr 29, 2020 • 7 min read

