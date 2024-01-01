The Teatro de la Ciudad, part of this large cultural center, is the main performance venue in La Paz.
Unidad Cultural Profesor Jesús Castro Agúndez
La Paz
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.55 MILES
A treasure trove of shallow azure inlets and sorbet-pink cliffs, Espíritu Santo is one of La Paz’s gems. It’s part of a Unesco World Heritage site…
11.98 MILES
The most beautiful in a series of beaches north of La Paz, Playa Balandra is an enclosed cove with shallow azure water that's great for toddlers. Kayaks…
1.08 MILES
La Paz's waterfront, with its wide sidewalk, tiny beaches, tourist pier, benches, sculptures by local artists and unimpeded sunset views, is the city's…
Museo Regional de Antropología e Historia
0.96 MILES
This is a large, well-organized museum chronicling the peninsula’s history (in Spanish) from prehistory to the Revolution of 1910 and its aftermath.
Santuario de la Virgen de Guadalupe
0.36 MILES
La Paz’ largest religious monument; its 12m-tall altar is grandiose.
Biblioteca de la Historia de las Californias
1 MILES
Across from the Jardín Velasco, La Paz’s former Casa de Gobierno is now the Biblioteca de la Historia de las Californias, a history library.
