Welcome to Campeche
Besides the walls and numerous mansions built by wealthy Spanish families during Campeche’s heyday in the 18th and 19th centuries, seven of the baluartes (bastions or bulwarks) have also survived. Two preserved colonial forts guard the city’s outskirts, one of them housing the Museo de la Arquitectura Maya, an archaeological museum with many world-class pieces.
Campeche is the perfect base for day trips to Edzná, the Chenes sites and neighboring beaches.
Top experiences in Campeche
Campeche activities
You will be picked up from your hotel in Merida and transferred to the small village of Becal, located just at the border of Yucatan and Campeche states. Visit 17-century colonial church and the Parque de los Sombreros, known for its big hats monument. Learn about the process of making Panama hats from Jipi-japa fiber, watch a demonstration by local artisans who have been working inside caves for several generations to preserve the quality of the palm fronds.From Becal you will continue your tour to Campeche, the ancient walled city, located at the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and, once a fortress against the pirates' attacks during the colonial times. Your first stop will be at Fuerte San Miguel, the biggest 17-century fortress of Campeche, now converted into Mayan Archaeological Museum. After that, you will visit the historic district of the city and enjoy a local lunch. After lunch you will have free time to explore on your own, walk and take pictures of the cathedral and old city gates Puerta de Mar y Puerta de Tierra, before returning to your hotel in Merida.
5 Days Mayan Heritage visit Tulum Kohunlich Chicanna Becan Misol-Ha Palenque Edzna Uxmal and Chichen Itza
DAY 1: Departure from Cancún to Chicanna. In route we visit the archaeological site of TULUM, perched on the coast of the Caribbean Sea and protected by a fortress wall and the second largest reef in the world. It is considered to be one of the last Mayan cities, their collapse were in 1600 AC. After this visit we will continue to the archaeological site of KOHUNLICH, to admire the great stucco masks, the ball court and the plaza of stelae. The last stop is the archaeological site of Chicanna, famous for temples with zoomorphic figures. Overnight in CHICANNA. DAY 2: Departure from Chicanna to visit the archaeological site of BECAN whose name in Maya means "cliff" probably because of the pit that surrounded the central part of the city at one time, after this we will go to the impressive waterfalls of MISOL-HA where time for swimming will be given; in the afternoon we continue to Palenque for overnight. DAY 3: Visit to the archaeological site of PALENQUE, a place of mystery and magic hidden in the mountains of Chiapas. You will be astonished by temples and the ornate tomb of Pakal. We will continue to the city of Campeche, the beautiful Pirate City. Overnight in Campeche. DAY 4: Depart from Campeche to visit the archaeological site of EDZNA, and its impressive buildings complete with acoustic curiosities! We continue to the state of Yucatán to visit UXMAL, one of the most romantic Mayan cities, known for its unusual rounded pyramid. Overnight in Merida. DAY 5: Depart from Merida to continue our visit to one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World: CHICHEN ITZA, a site where the Maya brought together their knowledge of the heavens to astonish us each spring and fall, as thousands gather at the equinoxes to watch the serpent formed by the sun descend the central pyramid. Continue to Cancun and/or Riviera Maya, for drop off in your hotel.
Becal & Campeche from Mérida, Yucatán
11-Day Birdwatching Tour from Cancun
Day 1Arrival at Cancun airport. Transfer to your hotel. Overnight in Cancun. Day 2Early bird watching at Central Vallarte and Cenote Road in Puerto Morelos. Overnight . Day 3Bird watching at San Salvador Ranch, Rio Lagartos. Boat trip through the mangrove. Overnight Day 4Early bird watching at Ek Balam and visit to the cenote. Overnight Day 5Early bird watching at Chichen Itza, we continue to Izamal. Overnight Day 6Early bird watching at Uxmal. Overnight Day 7Early bird wathing in Edzna, Campeche. Overnight. Day 8Early bird watching around Palenque. Overnight. Day 9Early bird watching at San Cristobal. Overnight . Day 10Bird watching at Chiapa de Corzo. Day 11Departure. Transfer to Tuxtla Gutierrez airport for your flight back home.
Sunrise Experiencie Standup paddleboarding Tour in Laguna Bacalar
Live this fascinating experience full of adventure, admiring the beauty of Laguna Bacalar. Our experience begins at 6:00 am, to be able to admire the first rays of the sun and enjoy the nature and energy of the first rays of the Sun. We will do the tour in our Paddle, accompanied by expert guides who will help you in all moment and you can enjoy a unique experience. We will make a stop at the Black Cenote or better known as the Cenote de la Bruja, you can swim or snorkel, appreciate the environment and listen to the sound of the birds. We will have time for a small snak to later continue towards the Pirates Channel. The name is attributed to being the site by which the pirates entered to sack the city of Bacalar in the eighteenth century. Its white sands and clear waters will allow you to observe different shades of blue, which makes this destination an excellent place to take photos and rest while enjoying one of the best landscapes that Bacalar can offer you.