Welcome to San Cristóbal de las Casas
Surrounded by dozens of traditional Tzotzil and Tzeltal villages, San Cristóbal is at the heart of one of the most deeply rooted indigenous areas in Mexico. A great base for local and regional exploration, it’s a place where ancient customs coexist with modern luxuries.
The city shook violently during the September 2017 Chiapas earthquake and though some buildings were damaged or collapsed in general the town escaped serious damage.
San Cristóbal de las Casas activities
Sumidero Canyon, Chiapa de Corzo Tour from San Cristobal
Your tour begins with hotel pickup in San Cristobal de las Casas. Drive to Sumidero Canyon and begin your 2-hour boat ride along this majestic canyon. Admire the walls towering 2,500 feel above you and also see amazing waterfalls, caves and even spot monkeys, birds and crocodiles. Once you are done with the ride, you'll board your vehicle and drive to the Magic town (Pueblo Magico) of Chiapa de Corzo. This colonial city was founded by Spanish conquistadores. You'l'l enjoy a 2-hour visit here and have time to explore the town, walk around and, if you wish, enjoy a typical dish of the region. See the city's central fountain to admire the outstanding mudejar-style brickwork and surroundings such as the portals with colorful crafts for sale.After your visit, relax on your trip back to your hotel.
Agua Azul, Misol Hà Waterfalls and Palenque Ruins
This all-day sightseeing trip begins at 5am with pickup at your hotel in San Cristóbal de las Casas. First, head 3.5 hours north through the stunning mountains of Chiapas, a mix of jungle and pine forest that is home to 42 bodies of water and 40 protected natural areas. Your first stop is Cascadas de Agua Azul, a series of cascading waterfalls washing into turquoise blue pools. Follow any of the easy trails upstream and stop to take photos of the mineral-rich falls and the limestone coating they leave on the surrounding trees. Next, you'll proceed about an hour further north to Misol-Ha, a115-foot-tall (35-meter) waterfall that lands in a circular pool ideal for taking a cool dip, and take a break for lunch (not included).Just another 45 minutes up the road, you'll come to the restored archaeological ruins of Palenque, a former Maya city-state dating back to the 7th century. This UNESCO World Heritage Site ensconced in the Chiapas jungle is known for its advanced architecture and sculptures and for its wealth of inscriptions, which have given historians much information about the ancient Maya. Its central pyramid, the Temple of Inscriptions, contains deep within it the tomb of Pakal, a monarch who ruled Palenque for almost 70 years.Return to San Cristóbal de las Casas by 10:30pm. Round-trip transport is provided as well as entrance fees.
Full Day Tour: Wonders of Agua Azul Cascades and Palenque Ruins
On the day of your tour, the driver will pick you up at your hotel in San Cristobal de las Casas in the early morning. You will be transferred 1.5 hours to Agua Azul, an amazing spectacle of cascades. Here you have free time to swim, explore, and take in the beauty of this natural wonder. After, you will continue to Misol Ha waterfalls, with a super panoramic natural view of Chiapas. Finally, you will travel to the Palenque ruins to see the beautiful archeological site. After this, you will return to your hotel in Palenque Village or in San Cristobal.
Agua Azul Waterfalls and Palenque Tour from San Cristobal
Early morning departure to Palenque stopping at Agua Azul, a group of waterfalls created by the currents of the: Otulún, Shumuljá and Tulijá rivers which have formed shallow canyons banked by vertical cliffs where you will be able to swim (if time allows it) and enjoy the different areas of such magnificent environment. You will then continue on to the Misol-Ha waterfalls which rise 30 meters in height and are surrounded by natural rain forest, which make this an extraordinarily beautiful and refreshing place. The last stop will be a visit to the archaeological site of Palenque: A Mayan city known for its architectural and sculptural heritage with a number of admirable buildings including: the Palace, the Temple of the Foliated Cross, and the Temple of the Sun amongst others. Back to San Cristobal at the end of the day (hotel drop off not included)
Chamula and Zinacantan Indigenous Villages Tour
You will be picked up from your hotel in San Cristobal de las Casas area at 9:30am or 3:30pm based on your selected time.First, you will visit the community of Zinacantán to meet a local family. You will see the women working with the loom, a Mayan pre-Hispanic activity. You will be able to taste Pox, a traditional drink. The family will invite you to go the kitchen, so you can see how tortillas are made and have the chance to taste them with some beans and pumpkin seeds.Later, you will visit San Juan Chamula, a Mayan village where the population speaks the Tzotzil language. Within the Church you will get to see the rituals and ceremonies performed by the shamans of the people, this a good example of a mixture of religion with very old traditions and customs. You'll return to San Cristobal de las Casas' downtown at approximately 1pm (9:30am departure) or 6pm (3:30pm departure).
Sumidero Canyon and Chiapa de Corzo Combo Tour
Be ready for pickup at your San Cristòbal hotel at 9am to start the tour. Drive west about an hour to reach Sumidero Canyon, a canyon inside a national park where the Grijalva River meanders through a narrow gorge with walls up to 3,280 feet (1000 meters) high.Travel through Sumidero Canyon on a 2.5-hour boat ride and admire the scenic views of the deciduous rain forest. Look for wildlife including river crocodiles. Learn about the canyon’s natural history (Spanish-only narration) and how it formed around the same time as the Grand Canyon in the United States. Afterward, head to Chiapa de Corzo, one of Mexico's Pueblo Mágicos, or magic towns. Explore this colonial city on the banks of the Grijalva River for an hour or so, stopping in to Santo Domingo Church, a former monastery built by Dominican friars in the 16th century. Stroll around the central plaza and see the famous La Pochota, a centuries-old kapok tree around which the town was founded. Admire La Pila fountain, a beautiful Moorish structure built in 1562. Buy some souvenirs before heading back to downtown San Cristobal, where the tour ends.