Agua Azul, Misol Hà Waterfalls and Palenque Ruins

This all-day sightseeing trip begins at 5am with pickup at your hotel in San Cristóbal de las Casas. First, head 3.5 hours north through the stunning mountains of Chiapas, a mix of jungle and pine forest that is home to 42 bodies of water and 40 protected natural areas. Your first stop is Cascadas de Agua Azul, a series of cascading waterfalls washing into turquoise blue pools. Follow any of the easy trails upstream and stop to take photos of the mineral-rich falls and the limestone coating they leave on the surrounding trees. Next, you'll proceed about an hour further north to Misol-Ha, a115-foot-tall (35-meter) waterfall that lands in a circular pool ideal for taking a cool dip, and take a break for lunch (not included).Just another 45 minutes up the road, you'll come to the restored archaeological ruins of Palenque, a former Maya city-state dating back to the 7th century. This UNESCO World Heritage Site ensconced in the Chiapas jungle is known for its advanced architecture and sculptures and for its wealth of inscriptions, which have given historians much information about the ancient Maya. Its central pyramid, the Temple of Inscriptions, contains deep within it the tomb of Pakal, a monarch who ruled Palenque for almost 70 years.Return to San Cristóbal de las Casas by 10:30pm. Round-trip transport is provided as well as entrance fees.