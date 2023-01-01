Café Museo Café

This combined cafe and coffee museum is a venture of Coopcafé, a grouping of more than 17,000 small-scale, mainly indigenous, Chiapas coffee growers. The museum covers the history of coffee and its cultivation in Chiapas, from highly exploitative beginnings to the community-based indigenous coffee production that’s increasingly well marketed today. The information is translated into English, but the whole thing is a little down at heel. You can though taste some of that flavorful organic coffee in the cafe.