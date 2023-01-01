On the north side of the plaza, the candy-colored cathedral was begun in 1528 but wasn't completed until 1815 because of several natural disasters. Sure enough, new earthquakes struck in 1816 and also 1847, causing considerable damage, but it was restored again from 1920 to 1922. The gold-leaf interior has lots of incense smoke and candlelight as well as five gilded altarpieces featuring 18th-century paintings by Miguel Cabrera.

The cathedral was closed at time of research due to damage sustained from the 2017 earthquake.