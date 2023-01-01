Centro de Textiles del Mundo Maya

Upstairs inside the Ex-Convento de Santo Domingo, this excellent museum showcases over 500 examples of handwoven textiles from throughout Mexico and Central America. There's more than meets the eye here; be sure to open the drawers that showcase most of the collection! Two permanent exhibition rooms display huipiles (sleeveless tunics) and videos show how materials and clothes are created, with some explanations in English. Admission is bundled with the Museo de los Altos de Chiapas (note the pre-hispanic textiles here).