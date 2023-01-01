The large Templo de Santo Domingo de Guzmán, one block south of the main plaza, was built in the late 16th century by the Dominican order. Its adjoining (former) convent is now the Centro Cultural, home to an exposition of the wood and lino prints of talented Chiapa-born Franco Lázaro Gómez (1922–49), as well as the Museo de la Laca, which is dedicated to the local craft specialty: lacquered gourds. The museum holds pieces dating back to 1606.

At the time of research, all the buildings were closed due to damage sustained in the 2017 earthquake.