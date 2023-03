Impressive arcades frame three sides of the plaza, and a beefy tree called La Pochota buckles the sidewalk with its centuries-old roots. Venerated by the indigenous people who founded the town, it’s the oldest ceiba tree along the Río Grijalva. But the focal point of the plaza is La Pila (also called the Fuente Colonial), a handsome brick fountain completed in 1562 in Mudejar-Gothic style. It’s said to resemble the Spanish crown.