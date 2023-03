Not open at the time of research due to damage from the 2017 earthquake, when open, the Centro Cultural is home to the wood and lino prints of talented Chiapa-born Franco Lázaro Gómez (1922–49) as well as the Museo de la Laca, which is dedicated to the local craft specialty: lacquered gourds. The museum holds pieces dating back to 1606.

Dance, art and music classes are also held here, though they're aimed more at locals.