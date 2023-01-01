The lush oasis of the Jardín Botánico Dr Faustino Miranda is a gorgeous place to visit, as well as being a nice respite from the city heat. The collection is entirely endemic to Chiapas and features everything from palms and fig varieties to cacti and medicinal plants. Various puentes colgantes (suspended bridges or 'tree top' walks) provide a lovely means of truly immersing yourself in the jungle. Take a Ruta 3 or 20 colectivo from 6a Avenida Norte Poniente.