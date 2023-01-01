Plunging into the sheer Río La Venta canyon, El Aguacero is a gorgeous series of frothy stairsteps that tumble and spray. You'll descend over 700 steps to access the water. In drier months (usually December through May), you can stroll along sandy riverbed beaches to the waterfall. When the water’s high, it’s a half-hour hike along a shady jungle trail.

From December through May, you can also explore an underground river running through the 200m-long El Encanto cave (M$25). An hour-long tour (M$200) includes all equipment (helmet, headlamp etc).

Camping and hammock space (with showers) is available, and a simple restaurant.

From Ocozocoautla (Coita), colectivos to El Gavilán/Las Cruces (M$12) can drop you off at the highway turnoff, and it’s a 3km walk down to the entrance. Drivers should look for the turnoff sign about 15km west of Ocozocoautla.