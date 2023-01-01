Museo del Café

This small museum, housed inside an attractive colonial building, contains exhibits on the cultivation and processing of everyone's favorite bean. It's hardly high-tech and descriptions are in Spanish only, but English-speaking guides are available. The rooms are pleasantly air-conditioned and at the end of the tour visitors receive a cup of brew to savor in the building's pretty courtyard.

Even if you're not visiting the museum, you can drop by for a coffee at the small cafe, or drop in for a free cultural event on Thursday and Friday evenings.