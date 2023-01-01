Templo & Ex-Convento de Santo Domingo de Guzmán

Located just north of the center of town, the imposing 16th-century Templo de Santo Domingo is San Cristóbal’s most beautiful church, especially when its facade catches the late-afternoon sun. This baroque frontage, with outstanding filigree stucco work, was added in the 17th century and includes the double-headed Hapsburg eagle, then the symbol of the Spanish monarchy.

The interior is lavishly gilded, especially the ornate pulpit. At the time of research, the church was being repaired from earthquake damage; you can enter from the side but the golden interior is covered in plastic sheeting. On the church's western side, the attached former monastery contains a regional museum and the excellent Centro de Textiles del Mundo Maya. Around Santo Domingo and the neighboring Templo de la Caridad, built in 1712, Chamulan women and bohemian types from around Mexico conduct a colorful daily crafts market. The weavers’ showroom of Sna Jolobil is now in a separate light-filled building on the northwest section of the grounds.