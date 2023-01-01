Museo de Sergio Arturo Castro Martínez

The story behind this extraordinary collection – that's overseen by an even more extraordinary person, Don Sergio – is as interesting as the museum itself. The 1000 pieces of traditional costumes, musical instruments, hats and masks are gifts of gratitude from villagers to Don Sergio himself. Why? Don Sergio has helped numerous burns victims. Having formerly treated animals, he became an expert in attending to people (sadly, burns are common here due to open fires). He himself runs you through the museum.