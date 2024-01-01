Dating from 1537, the Iglesia de la Merced is often seen in postcards of San Cristóbal festooned in colorful flags. The interior of the sacristy has an arch guarded by two lions, symbolizing the Spanish crown, and is decorated with floral motifs and reliefs representing the sun and the moon.
0.94 MILES
An atmospheric museum-research center, Na Bolom for many years was the home of Swiss anthropologist and photographer Gertrude Duby-Blom (Trudy Blom; 1901…
4.73 MILES
Standing beside the main plaza, Chamula’s main church is a ghostly white, with a vividly painted arch of green and blue. Inside the darkened sanctuary,…
Zoológico Miguel Álvarez del Toro
29.93 MILES
Chiapas, with its huge range of natural environments, has the highest concentration of animal species in North America, including several varieties of big…
Templo & Ex-Convento de Santo Domingo de Guzmán
0.52 MILES
Located just north of the center of town, the imposing 16th-century Templo de Santo Domingo is San Cristóbal’s most beautiful church, especially when its…
Museo de Sergio Arturo Castro Martínez
0.1 MILES
The story behind this extraordinary collection – that's overseen by an even more extraordinary person, Don Sergio – is as interesting as the museum itself…
0.35 MILES
On the north side of the plaza, the candy-colored cathedral was begun in 1528 but wasn't completed until 1815 because of several natural disasters. Sure…
Chiapa de Corzo Archaeological Site
24.03 MILES
On a trade route between the Pacific and the Gulf, the sprawling Chiapa de Corzo settlement had close ties to neighboring Maya and Olmec cultures. At its…
6.75 MILES
The entrance to this long cavern is situated in pine woods 9km southeast of San Cristóbal, a five-minute walk south of the Pan-American Hwy. The first…
0.03 MILES
Chiapas amber – fossilized pine resin that's around 30 million years old – is known for its clarity and diverse colors. Most is mined around Simojovel,…
0.13 MILES
A church atop the Cerro de San Cristóbal from which there are good views across the town.
0.13 MILES
The hot slog up the Cerro de San Cristóbal will pay you back with big views over the city and surrounds.
0.28 MILES
This chocolate museum runs along an open upstairs balcony of a cafe. Learn about the history of chocolate and how it was used by the Maya. Also on display…
0.28 MILES
The leafy main plaza is a fine place to take in San Cristóbal’s unhurried highland atmosphere. Shoe-shiners, newspaper sellers and ambulantes (mobile…
0.33 MILES
The Arco del Carmen, at the southern end of the Andador Turístico on Hidalgo, dates from the late 17th century and was once the city’s gateway.
0.33 MILES
This ex-convent, just east of the Arco del Carmen, is a wonderful colonial building, with a large, peaceful garden. It’s now the Centro Cultural El Carmen…