Iglesia de la Merced

San Cristóbal de las Casas

Dating from 1537, the Iglesia de la Merced is often seen in postcards of San Cristóbal festooned in colorful flags. The interior of the sacristy has an arch guarded by two lions, symbolizing the Spanish crown, and is decorated with floral motifs and reliefs representing the sun and the moon.

