Hotel Santa Clara

San Cristóbal de las Casas

The Hotel Santa Clara was built by Diego de Mazariegos, the Spanish conqueror of Chiapas. His coat of arms is engraved above the main portal. The house is a rare secular example of plateresque style in Mexico. Today it's still a hotel and unless you're a guest you'll generally have to content yourself with a look from outside.

