Welcome to Isla Mujeres
Sure, there are quite a few ticky-tacky tourist shops, but folks still get around by golf cart and the crushed-coral beaches are undeniably lovely. As for the calm turquoise water of Isla Mujeres, well, you really just have to see it for yourself.
There’s just enough here to keep you entertained: snorkel or scuba dive, visit a turtle farm or put on your sunglasses and settle in with that book you've been dying to finish. Come sunset, there are plenty of dining options, and the nightlife scene moves at a relaxed island pace.
Isla Mujeres Trimaran Cruise
Isla Mujeres (Island of Women) is a casual, laid-back refuge from the conspicuously commercialized action of Cancun, visible across a narrow channel. Just 5 miles (8km) long and 2.5 miles (4km) wide, it's known as the best value in the Caribbean!Request your tropical drink of choice from the bartender and take a seat in the shade or enjoy the unique experience of stretching out at the front of the ship across the open netting, the only thing between you and the beautiful Caribbean Sea!Relax and enjoy the views as you cruise along, stopping at a coral reef national park along the way for an hour of snorkeling. You'll be guided through crystal clear 30-foot (9 meter) deep waters to admire beautiful coral formations, tropical fish and other fascinating animals. Your guide will sprinkle fish food into the water to completely surround you with schools of beautiful tropical fish. At the conclusion of your underwater journey, your catamaran will meet you at the other side of the reef and take you to the Beach Club.As you make your way down the dock, don't miss the chance to have your picture taken holding a shark! (subject to availability). Then, take a seat on hammocks and lounge chairs and enjoy a delicious all you can eat buffet lunch.Then re-board the catamaran and sail to the best shopping zone in Isla Mujeres. Browse a range of interesting shops with everything from classic souvenirs to incredible hand carved limestone and wooden sculptures. Although sometimes hard to find, you'll also find beautiful preserved sea creatures and shark jaws straight from the sea. The rule is, you never know what you'll find on Isla Mujeres!
Cancun Parasailing Adventure
After a scenic boat ride out in the water, it's time to jump in the parasail and buckle up! The rope will slowly release, allowing you to soar further and further away from the boat. Travel between 200 and 350 feet (61 - 105 meters) above the turquoise waters and gaze down at famous landmarks such as Isla Mujeres, the Cancun hotel zone and the tropical jungle.The lagoon option gives you the opportunity to soar high above the Nichupte waters and allows you to take in up-close views of the Cancun hotel zone, famous beaches and tropical jungle. One the other hand, the ocean option gives you the feeling of freedom as miles of water stretches before you. You'll also receive breathtaking views of Isla Mujeres and you'll be able to see the Cancun coastline in the distance. With the option of either heading out over the ocean or the lagoon, there's nothing you won't see on this Cancun parasailing adventure! The only parasail ever to be used by Disney World is now available for you in Cancun!
Whale Shark Encounter All-Inclusive Tour in Cancun
Go on an unforgettable adventure as you swim with whale sharks as many times as you want. You will be accompanied by professional guides whose goal is for you to have a total satisfaction. Your adventure will last for about three hours. During the tour, your professional guides will make sure you feel safe and you have the best view of the whale sharks. Even if you are not a experienced snorkeler or are not comfortable swimming, you will have fun as your guides will be there at all times as you swim with these gentle giants. Have a high-quality boat with experienced captains and as you enjoy your ride, you may spot dolphins, turtles and manta rays on the way. If you are lucky and spot manta rays, you will be able to stop and snorkel with them and enjoy swimming near these beautiful animals in their natural habitat.After the tour, you can purchase pictures and videos to remember your unique day. Your tour includes full snorkeling gear and you can rent a wetsuit for $15 USD, to be protected from the sun and to move easily through while you are swimming with the whale sharks.Your tour is all-inclusive, so throughout the day you will enjoy breakfast at the pier and bottled water, soft drinks and sandwiches will be provided on the boat. Then, you will top-off your snorkeling experience with some beers and a Caribbean lunch in the beautiful waters of Isla Mujeres.
Sail Away to Isla Mujeres in Cancun
You will start at the check in point where you will you meet your tour guide to board the boat. From there, you'll sail away on the crystal clear waters of the Mexican Caribbean as you enjoy the views. Before arriving to Isla Mujeres, you can enjoy some snorkeling at either the Manchones or El Farito reef. You will get all the necessary equipment for this activity and admire the incredible underwater world. When you finish snorkeling, head up to a private beach club and enjoy a delicious Mexican buffet at the beach club restaurant which includes open fresh salad bar, potatoes and cheese, fried tacos, Mexican rice, cooked beans, chicken BBQ, beef fajitas, spaghetti, and fish fingers.Spend some time at Isla Mujeres downtown, where you can shop or relax at North Beach. Then, you will sail back and enjoy a tequila party. Weather permitting, you may have the chance to do a Spinnaker fly.
Sailing to Isla Mujeres from Cancun
Your tour begins as you meet at Playa Tortugas in Cancun at 9:30am to register, submit your tickets and get your boarding pass. You'll then sail out and enjoy the crystal clear waters of the bay between Mainland Cancun and Isla Mujeres (Island of Women). Admire the different shades of water from dark blue to turquoise as the beauty unfolds before your eyes. Enjoy fun and games on board or lay back and feel the warm Caribbean sun on your face, the sea spray on your skin, and the wind in your hair.Snorkel with the multi-colored tropical fish and see amazing coral formations that make Cancun and the Riviera Maya area of Mexico the number one destination for snorkelers and divers alike. You'll have an experienced crew who will make sure you have a safe and enjoyable exploration of the reef and the underwater treasures it holds.You'll then dock at the Island and enjoy a buffet lunch at an Isla Mujeres Beach Club and do some exploring visiting shops in town which are great for bargain hunters. From souvenirs to gold and silver jewelry, you will certainly find that special something for friends and family back home on the walking excursion through the artisan area of Isla Mujeres.Your tour ends back at the marina in Cancun. If the weather allows us, you'll be closing with the ride of the spinnaker before heading back to the marina.
Catamaran Day Cruise to Isla Mujeres
After pick up from your hotel you will head to Cancun, from where the tour will start on board a catamaran to Isla Mujeres. During a relaxing 30 minutes of navigation, you will be served with complimentary cool alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and you will have a possibility to admire breathtaking panorama.After arriving to Isla Mujeres there will be a 1-hour stop on the beach, so you can relax in the water or on the sand, as you prefer. You will also have a chance to taste a local delicacies Ceviche which is fresh fish or shrimp cooked with lemon! After this small break you will taken to the town of Isla Mujeres where you will have some free time (approximately 1 hour) to browse a range of interesting shops with everything from classic souvenirs to incredible hand carved limestone. Another attraction will be snorkeling in the Marine Park of Isla de Mujeres, where a professional guide will make his best to spot for you the most fascinating underwater creatures like turtles, sharks, stingrays and tropical fish surrounded by corals. At the conclusion of your snorkeling adventure, you will be invited for a complimentary buffet lunch in the Beach Club.During the last 30 minutes of the cruise from Isla Mujeres to Cancun, you can seat in the shade or enjoy the unique experience of stretching out at the front of the ship across the open netting. After reaching Cancun, you will be dropped off at your hotel.