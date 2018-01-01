Welcome to Todos Santos
Like many other parts of Baja, Todos Santos is changing and local development is rampant. So come here now before it changes forever.
Todos Santos, Pescadero Small-Group Tour from Los Cabos
After a morning hotel pickup in Los Cabos, travel with your guide north along the Pacific coast of the Baja Peninsula. Pass through picturesque towns like Migriño, Elias Calles and Cerritos, soaking up views of the ocean and the Sierra de la Laguna mountains along the way. A photographer accompanies your small group for your convenience, allowing you to focus your attention on the sights. (Pictures are available online approx. three days after your tour.)Stop at the coastal town of Pescadero, with a population of just over 2,300 people, and get to know the local industries. Visit a blanket-weaving factory and purchase one-of-a-kind souvenirs to take home; check out agricultural fields that produce organic fruits and vegetables.Next, continue north to Todos Santos, a charming colonial town situated at the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna mountains. Located near the Tropic of Cancer, Todos Santos is a desert oasis partially surrounded by streams, orchards of mangos and palms, and colorful blooms. Follow your guide for a walking tour of its historical center dating back to 1723. Swing by the town square, city hall, theater and a Jesuit mission church. Stop before an Aztec calendar and the monument of the gray whale and learn about their history. Visit the legendary Hotel California.Check out the vibrant multicultural arts scene in Todos Santos and meet artists inside galleries. Head into shops to sample locally made candy and taste tequila, along with damiana, a local herb often used in preparing margaritas.After your walking tour, enjoy two hours of free time to explore the art district and shops on your own. Your guide also provides recommendations on where to find a delicious lunch (own expense).Your 6-hour tour ends with transport back to your Los Cabos hotel.
Sierra de la Laguna Biosphere Reserve Hike
You'll depart from Todos Santos at 9am and drive for approximately an hour from the ocean, through the desert, to the mountain trail head where the hike starts. The walk begins in the selva Baja caducifolia (desert scrub) and continues through lush reserves of oak forest and pine. Your guide is a professional naturalist guide and a gifted story-teller, as well as a certified Wilderness First Responder. Hence, you will get a lot of great information about local flora, fauna and history.The Biosphere Reserve (where you'll be hiking) was part an island off the coast of Baja some 10 million years ago, and the incredible diversity of plant and animal life of the reserve still reflects the island isolation the area once enjoyed. Over 23% of plants and 10% of animals found in the reserve are endemic to the area. Chef Iker Algorri will pack the picnic lunches that you take on the trail and this includes delicious sandwiches and fruit. You will hike as high up as you can and still get home before dark. The return to Todos Santos is around 5pm.
Todos Santos Pacific Bluffs Hike Including Picnic
This 3.5-hour outdoor tour will give you the best scenery, incredible local history and encounters with rich flora and fauna. After early morning pickup, you will head to Punta Lobos to start your hike. Punta Lobos is the amazing Pacific beach where the local fishermen of Todos Santos launch their boats each morning and bring in the daily catch each afternoon. You will take a quick walk up the hill and reach a spot offering you breathtaking views of a different kind of coastline. You can see dramatic rocky outcroppings and crashing surf. You may even be able to spot whales from this high vantage point certain months of the year. Throughout the hike, you will admire the stunning combination of desert landscape together with the sea. You will pass an active sea lion colony, as well as the ruins of the shipping port Los Algodones. Your informative guide will tell you all about the great variety of flora and fauna and the history of the area from a human perspective. After about 3.5 hours of walking, you will arrive at the beach of San Pedro where a picnic lunch prepared by Chef Iker Algorri will be waiting. San Pedro features a beautiful marsh filled with bird life and a protective cove ringed by towering palms. Here you can eat, relax, sunbathe, swim, read and simply enjoy the bliss of being in Baja.
Swimming and Snorkeling in Area with Sea Lions
After early morning hotel pickup in Todos Santos, you will head on a 90-minute drive to La Paz and the Sea of Cortez. You will stop to get fitted out with snorkeling gear and then take a boat ride out to the amazing Sea of Cortez. The trip to Los Islotes takes 60 to 90 minutes, depending on conditions, and there are often the most marvelous things to see along the way including dolphins, whales, mantas, sea turtles, coastal birds and more. Once you reach the permanent sea lion colony of Los Islotes, your guide will give you a safety briefing on how to swim safely and respectfully in the area of the sea lions' home and then it's off into the water for the incredible fun of swimming in the sea lion puppies' area. You will also get to go snorkeling at a site at Los Islotes and see an array of tropical fish in the waters around the islands. Once everyone has had all the fun they could snorkeling, you'll head to Isla Espiritu Santo for a delicious picnic lunch prepared by our own chef Iker Algorri. There will be time to do more snorkeling, maybe take a hike, or just relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings. Then it's back to the marina and return to Todos Santos, normally by about 5pm. This is a fabulous tour to explore a beautiful part of the world.
Todos Santos Day Trip from Cabo San Lucas
Your day trip to Todos Santos begins when your guide picks you up in an air-conditioned minivan at the door of your Cabo hotel. While driving north up the Pacific Coast, you’ll stop en route at a small factory that specializes in Mexican blankets, and pass the fishing village of El Pescadero and the town of Elias Calles. Upon arrival in Todos Santos, set halfway between Cabo and La Paz, your certified guide shows youth town's main attractions and the artisan areas for shopping. See an historic Jesuit mission and visit a coffee bean factory, and stroll the town's diverse selection of art galleries and boutiques. Your certified guide shows you the town’s main attractions and best shopping spots, where you’ll find the creativity of the artisans is unlimited. Visit a coffee bean factory, a Jesuit mission, and a diverse selection of art galleries and boutiques. Enjoy a tasting of tequila and damiana (an herb-based liqueur), before a buffet lunch at Hotel California and return transport to your hotel.
Remote Beach Sailing Cruise with Snorkeling from L
Your tour begins with transport from central meeting points in Los Cabos. Board a vehicle and head the marina to board the sailing cruise. On the way, you will stop at Pescadero for a bathroom break. Then, you'll reach the La Paz marina and get on the boat where you will enjoy breakfast including fruit, yogurt and pastries.Enjoy sailing in the waters of Sea of Cortez, admiring the wonderful views. You'll reach the remote beach and enjoy snorkeling there and seeing tropical fish and swimming with sea lions. You can also go kayaking or paddle boarding and have a great time at the beach. Your tour also includes a delicious lunch with chips, salsas, snacks, soft drinks and you'll get beer, bottled water, ice, and an open bar throughout the entire day. Board the cruise back to La Paz to take the transport back to Los Cabos. Along the way, you'll stop at Todos Santos for a bathroom break and to admire the picturesque little town. Your tour ends with drop-off at each central meeting point in Los Cabos. Fruits and vegetables for the tour are sourced from local farms and delivered daily. There is organic chicken delivered daily and prepared on board in various ways, along with multiple side dishes. Snorkel gear, Flotation vests, Kayaks, Paddleboards, Powered attendant boat, Beach towels, Layout mattresses, cushions and pillows are all included.