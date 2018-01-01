Swimming and Snorkeling in Area with Sea Lions

After early morning hotel pickup in Todos Santos, you will head on a 90-minute drive to La Paz and the Sea of Cortez. You will stop to get fitted out with snorkeling gear and then take a boat ride out to the amazing Sea of Cortez. The trip to Los Islotes takes 60 to 90 minutes, depending on conditions, and there are often the most marvelous things to see along the way including dolphins, whales, mantas, sea turtles, coastal birds and more. Once you reach the permanent sea lion colony of Los Islotes, your guide will give you a safety briefing on how to swim safely and respectfully in the area of the sea lions' home and then it's off into the water for the incredible fun of swimming in the sea lion puppies' area. You will also get to go snorkeling at a site at Los Islotes and see an array of tropical fish in the waters around the islands. Once everyone has had all the fun they could snorkeling, you'll head to Isla Espiritu Santo for a delicious picnic lunch prepared by our own chef Iker Algorri. There will be time to do more snorkeling, maybe take a hike, or just relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings. Then it's back to the marina and return to Todos Santos, normally by about 5pm. This is a fabulous tour to explore a beautiful part of the world.