Monster Ziplines Adventure in Los Cabos

You will be picked up from your hotel located around the Tourist Corridor between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. You will receive a free water bottle that you can refill at several points on the tour to keep you fresh and hydrated. After you gear up, your guides will show you all the guidelines and instructions to zip safely along our eight zip lines. The ziplines are built with Swedish steel cables, not ropes, with a breaking point of 16 tons. Plus, they have a concrete anchoring system of another 20 tons. These limits make them the only ones in the world where you can zip line tandem with your friends and family. Some lines can hold from one to four persons at a time. The park covers a broad biosphere with astonishing panoramas of the desert, and you can even see the Sea of Cortez join with the Pacific Ocean. The park is only 20 minutes away from San Jose and Cabo San Lucas, making it the closest theme park in the area. The longest zip line is 2,673 feet long, almost eight football fields. This tour is a must do activity in Cabo.