Welcome to San José del Cabo
San José del Cabo activities
Los Cabos Airport Roundtrip Transfers
Book your round-trip transfer between the airport and your Los Cabos-area hotel and enjoy a stress-free way to start and end your vacation! When you arrive in Los Cabos, avoid the stress and confusion of trying to find your way around a new city after a long flight. Instead, relax and let your professional driver get you to your hotel in comfort. Enjoy the convenience of a professional transfer service while you sit back, relax and enjoy the ride!When making a booking for this shared round-trip, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy! Round trip airport transfers are available between Los Cabos (San Jose Del Cabo) International Airport and: San Jose del Cabo (Zone 1) Corredor Turistico (Zone 2) Cabo San Lucas (Zone 3) Note: click on the 'view additional info' below to ensure you are selecting the correct hotel zone
Los Cabos: Glass-Bottom Boat, Shopping with Lunch Upgrade
After morning hotel pickup, board a glass-bottom boat at the Cabo San Lucas pier. Sail out to El Arco (The Arch), also known as Land’s End, a formation of jagged rocks soaring out of the waters where the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean meet. Through the boat’s glass bottom, see clear waters speckled with tropical fish. Spot sea lions sunning themselves on a rocky outcrop. During your voyage, admire the shorelines of Playa del Amor (Lover’s Beach) and Playa del Divorcio (Divorce Beach), banked by walls of boulders.Back in Cabo San Lucas, visit a glassblowing factory downtown for a demo of the timeless art. Then, enjoy a scenic drive along the Tourist Corridor, a 20-mile (32-km) stretch from Cabo San Lucas to San Jose del Cabo, lined with resorts, golf courses and ocean views.In San Jose del Cabo, visit its estuary, a lagoon populated with birds like osprey, egrets, herons and frigate birds.Fuel up with lunch at a local restaurant (available for purchase 15 USD p.p.), or enjoy free time to shop at Plaza Artesanos for items made in Mexico, like ceramics, rugs and silver. Regroup with your guide for a tequila tasting and then wrap it up with a tour of San Jose del Cabo’s historical center. Walk through the town square and visit the former mission church.Your 6-hour tour ends with transport back to your departure point.
Private Round-Trip Transfer: Los Cabos Airport
Upon your arrival at Los Cabos International Airport (SJD), your experienced and friendly driver will greet you with a personalized sign. Sit back and relax as you are transported by private vehicle to your hotel in one of the following zones: San Jose del Cabo, Cabo San Lucas, Tourist Corridor, Pacific coast or Puerto Los Cabos.For your return trip, your driver will pick you up at your hotel and ensure that you arrive at the airport in time for your departing flight.When making a booking, please provide all flight details and the full address of your accommodation. Your round-trip transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person based on eight adults per vehicle.
Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo Sightseeing
Visit the highlights of both capes on this combo tour. In Cabo San Lucas, you'll see the main square, and old church and enjoy panoramic views. Make sure to bring your camera for fantastic photo opportunities! Then, embark on a glass-bottom boat tour and cruise over to the famous arch, Pelican Rock and Lands End. In San Jose del Cabo, visit the Mission Church and famous estuary and bird sanctuary. Optional lunch can be purchased for an additional price (around US$11 per person). Come learn about the history of Los Cabos, from pirates to missionaries!
Monster Ziplines Adventure in Los Cabos
You will be picked up from your hotel located around the Tourist Corridor between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. You will receive a free water bottle that you can refill at several points on the tour to keep you fresh and hydrated. After you gear up, your guides will show you all the guidelines and instructions to zip safely along our eight zip lines. The ziplines are built with Swedish steel cables, not ropes, with a breaking point of 16 tons. Plus, they have a concrete anchoring system of another 20 tons. These limits make them the only ones in the world where you can zip line tandem with your friends and family. Some lines can hold from one to four persons at a time. The park covers a broad biosphere with astonishing panoramas of the desert, and you can even see the Sea of Cortez join with the Pacific Ocean. The park is only 20 minutes away from San Jose and Cabo San Lucas, making it the closest theme park in the area. The longest zip line is 2,673 feet long, almost eight football fields. This tour is a must do activity in Cabo.
Migriño Beach ATV Tour in Los Cabos
Your tour begins with hotel pickup in San Jose del Cabo or Cabo San Lucas. You'll then head to the Cactus ATV facilities and be greeted by a professional, bilingual staff. You'll first enjoy a visit of the Aviary (Exotic Bird Sanctuary) and then receive all the necessary equipment including helmets, goggles, bandanas and water. You'll get a single ATV so you can drive it on your own.Your guide will give you a safety briefing and explanation of the activities during the tour and then the adventure begins. You will start driving your ATV and following your guide, exploring mountains, streams and canyons. Admire the breathtaking beauty of Los Cabos as you continue your ride and stop for a break and to drink some water. The next stop will be beautiful Migrino Beach where you'll drive through sand dunes and incredible ocean cliffs. Finally, you'll head back to the starting point where you'll park your ATV and board a vehicle back to your hotel.