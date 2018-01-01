Guadalajara and Tlaquepaque City Sightseeing Tour

Your guide will pick you up by minivan at your hotel and take you to Guadalajara’s historical downtown to begin your city sightseeing tour. Stop at the Plaza de Armas, home to the Guadalajara’s twin-towered cathedral. One of the city’s most magnificent landmarks, the cathedral boasts a richly decorated interior with gold-leaf pillars, Gothic vaults and a stained-glass window of the Last Supper. Head to nearby Liberation Square, which takes up two whole city blocks filled with beautiful colonial buildings. At the Instituto Cultural de Cabanas, where drama, dance and music is performed, you’ll see another example of Guadalajara's stunning architecture, including a popular museum that houses modernist murals. Admire the neoclassical design of the Degollado Theater before continuing to the Plaza de la Rotonda, located on the north side of the cathedral. Here, your guide will tell your group about the Rotonda de los Jaliscienses Illustres (Rotunda of the Illustrious People of Jalisco), a circular monument of 20 bronze sculptures honoring Jalisco's best-known architects, writer, composers and scientists. Afterward, walk with your guide through Mercado Libertad, also known as Mercado San Juan de Dios, one of Mexico’s biggest traditional markets. You’ll see local vendors selling everything from produce, traditional candies and flowers to rugs, clothing and leather goods at more than 2,600 stalls. Then, drive to Tlaquepaque, a small colonial village just 4 miles (7 km) southeast of downtown Guadalajara. Enjoy free time strolling the narrow cobblestone streets and admire the beautiful architecture or purchase a traditional meal and delicious drink for lunch (own expense). You'll have a chance to walk around one of Tlaquepaque's arts and crafts markets, where you can find Mexican wood carvings, ceramics, pottery and leather items, before your guide returns you to your hotel in Guadalajara.