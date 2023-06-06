Mulegé

Date palms (Phoenix dactylifera) and fan palms at sunrise by Rio Mulege (Arroyo Santa Rosalia) with Sierra de Guadalupe in background.

The palm- and mangrove-lined Río Mulegé, with its delta, birds, wildlife and nearby snorkeling and diving opportunities, makes Mulegé a great stop for the outdoorsy or those with kids. Set down in a narrow arroyo (stream), Mulegé is prone to flooding when it gets pummeled by hurricanes and major storms (which tends to happen every two to three years). The river setting plus the 18th-century mission and town square give the town a remote, old-town feeling unique in Baja.

  • The beach of Bahía Concepción, Baja California Sur.

    Bahía Concepción

    Mulegé

    One of the most stunningly beautiful stretches of coast in Baja for its blue-green waters, white sandy coves and lack of construction. Great for kayaking…

  • Misión Santa Rosalía de Mulegé

    Misión Santa Rosalía de Mulegé

    Mulegé

    Come to the imposing, stone hilltop Misión Santa Rosalía de Mulegé (founded in 1705, completed in 1766 and abandoned in 1828) for great photos of the site…

  • Cañon La Trinidad

    Cañon La Trinidad

    Mulegé

    Trinity Canyon is great for bird-watchers, with the chance to see vermilion flycatchers, gila woodpeckers and a host of raptors and buteos. The narrow,…

  • Museo Comunitario de Mulegé

    Museo Comunitario de Mulegé

    Mulegé

    This former territorial prison was famed for allowing prisoners to roam free in town during the day, although the women inmates stayed to cook and clean…

  • Playa Escondido

    Playa Escondido

    Mulegé

    A pretty stretch of beach just south of Mulegé. You can't see the beach from the road so look for the unpaved turnoff between kilometer 112 and 111.

  • Playa Santispac

    Playa Santispac

    Mulegé

    The most popular beach in the area thanks to its sparkling white sand and protected cove. It gets very shallow here at low tide.

  • Playa Perla

    Playa Perla

    Mulegé

    This pristine stretch of sand is popular with families at weekends.

