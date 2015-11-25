Welcome to Isla Holbox
'Hoping' is the optimal word, because while there are no throbbing nightclubs here, and while it's beautiful, it's not exactly peaceful (what with the throngs of people and constant buzzing of noisy gasoline-powered golf carts), unless you really do get away from it all: to the more remote beaches either by golf cart or boat.
It's a fantastic spot for wildlife. Lying within the Yum Balam reserve, Holbox is home to more than 150 bird species, including roseate spoonbills, pelicans, herons, ibis and flamingos. In summer, whale sharks congregate nearby.
Swim with Whale Sharks in Cancun
Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula is one of the few places in the world where you can share the water with the world's largest fish, the whale shark. Your personalized, small group cruise sets out in search of these gentle creatures for a snorkeling experience you'll never forget. After having spotted a whale shark, you'll have the chance to jump in the water and snorkel alongside it (conditions permitting) for a wildlife encounter few people ever experience. Found in the world's tropical and warm-temperate oceans, the majestic whale shark glides peacefully through the clear waters along the Yucatan coast close to Isla Holbox, Isla Mujeres and Isla Contoy during the summer months, feeding on the microscopic plankton which thrives in this environment. You'll then have time to have lunch, relax and unwind off the coast of Isla Mujeres, in Playa Norte, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Be on the lookout for dolphins and manta rays as you enjoy the warm, turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea. A biologist/naturalist will be onboard throughout the day to answer questions you may have about whale sharks or any other wildlife you'll see during your adventure. They will also provide you with information on how to interact with the local marine life to ensure you have a safe and fun experience. With a maximum of 10 participants, the Mexican Whale Shark Snorkel Adventure is an intimate experience which will leave you with memories lasting a lifetime.
Fishing Tour from Isla Holbox
Your fishing tour begins as you meet your guide at the pier in Isla Holbox. You will board a boat and your captain will take you to the best fishing spots. The boat will anchor and you will do some bottom fishing (with strings,no gray). Your 4-hour tour will be filled with the best experience as you learn the best fishing techniques with your guide aboard. This is a private tour, so you will be in the comfort of personalized attention. You'll be able to get small and big fish such as sea bass, grouper, snapper, Blonde, Chac Chi and Mojarra among others.After fishing, your guide will suggest you to bring your catch of fish for the day to the restaurant "La Parrilla de Juan." There you will learn how to prepare and make a ceviche in the same way the locals in Holbox make it. Then you will enjoy the best meal of your life.
Isla Pajaros, Passion Island, Yalahau Tour from Isla Holbox
The exact order of the itinerary depends on the day and the weather conditions. Your sightseeing tour includes visits to:Isla Pajaros (Bird Island): a small island off the coast of Isla Holbox which is famous for its variety of bird species. Depending on the time of year you visit, different species of birds will be there for you to watch. A birdwatcher's paradise and a true spectacle of nature!Passion Island: this island, also known to be the home of many birds allows you to watch different species as they feed and breed. Throughout most of the year, you'll be able to see pink flamingos in the shallow, colorful waters.Yalahau: this cenote (fresh water sinkhole), according to the legend, was used by old pirates and fishermen as a fresh water supply. Now you can swim in the crystal clear water that rejuvenates and refreshes all visitors.Punta Mosquito: depending on the time of year, there is sometimes a larger bird concentration in Punta Mosquito, especially flamingos. If this is the case, you'll be taken to Punta Mosquito instead of Isla Pajaros.
Kayaking Tour Through the Mangroves in Isla Holbox
Depending on where you are staying, you will either be at a walking distance to the meeting point or be picked up from your hotel. Upon arrival, you will get your double kayak and receive a briefing to start the tour. Paddle through these amazing mangroves which are home to different types of bird species that live on the coast. You may even be able to spot some crocodiles basking on the banks of the channels and you might also be able to see flamingos, depending on the season.In the mangroves, the water is calm and relaxing and you can hear the songs from the birds. Your professional guide will provide you with information about the flora and fauna you see to enhance your experience. Your kayaking adventure is divided in two parts of 45 minutes each. After the first half, you will stop to rest and have some water before you continue your way back to the departing point. From there, you can walk back to your hotel or be dropped-off if needed, ending a wonderful day with nature.
Whale Shark Tour from Holbox Island
Your tour begins with pickup from your hotel on Holbox Island at approximately 7:00am. You will then board a boat to reach the whale shark swimming location. Once there, you will receive instructions and go into the water two persons at a time. Your certified guide will be with you at all times. You have up to three chances to swim with whale sharks, depending on your physical condition. After the swim, you will go to Cabo Catorce to do some snorkeling and enjoy a fresh fish ceviche. Your tour ends with drop-off in Holbox.
Whale Shark and Snorkeling Adventure from Isla Hol
You will meet with your guide and group at the local restaurant Luuma (one block away from the tour operator's office) in Isla Holbox at 7am. There, you will have a small briefing and get all the necessary equipment. You will also enjoy a light breakfast to have a great start. Then, you will walk to the pier, where the boat is waiting to start the journey to find the whale sharks. The trip will take you between one and two hours and you may find different species on the way (if you see a giant manta and its behavior permits it, you can also swim with this harmless creature). Once in the area, you will swim by the whale shark in groups of two plus the guide, for safety reasons and to ensure you get the best experience.On the way back, you will stop near Cabo Catoche to snorkel the "cuevones" reef and maybe see sea turtles, nurse sharks, lobsters, squids, octopuses, and different reef fish. During the journey, you will get some catch of the day from a fisherman and prepare the freshest ceviche. Finally, you will go to Santa Paula, where you can stretch your legs, have a pleasant swim and enjoy the ceviche. From this point, you have a 45-minute journey back to Holbox.