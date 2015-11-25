Whale Shark and Snorkeling Adventure from Isla Hol

You will meet with your guide and group at the local restaurant Luuma (one block away from the tour operator's office) in Isla Holbox at 7am. There, you will have a small briefing and get all the necessary equipment. You will also enjoy a light breakfast to have a great start. Then, you will walk to the pier, where the boat is waiting to start the journey to find the whale sharks. The trip will take you between one and two hours and you may find different species on the way (if you see a giant manta and its behavior permits it, you can also swim with this harmless creature). Once in the area, you will swim by the whale shark in groups of two plus the guide, for safety reasons and to ensure you get the best experience.On the way back, you will stop near Cabo Catoche to snorkel the "cuevones" reef and maybe see sea turtles, nurse sharks, lobsters, squids, octopuses, and different reef fish. During the journey, you will get some catch of the day from a fisherman and prepare the freshest ceviche. Finally, you will go to Santa Paula, where you can stretch your legs, have a pleasant swim and enjoy the ceviche. From this point, you have a 45-minute journey back to Holbox.