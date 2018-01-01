Mazatlan Countryside and Old Town Combo Tour

Your first stop will be made at a rustic brick factory where bricks are made by hand, located at the banks of the Presidio River just outside of Villa Union. Continuing on through the town of Villa Union and East to visit Malpica, a small community where two friendly families started their home businesses: A rustic oven bakery and a handmade artistic floor tile shop using a tile press over 100 years old handed down through his family for generations.The following town was founded in 1565 by the Spanish conquistador Francisco de Ibarra, who was the pioneer of the mining industry in the state of Sinaloa and this village was strategically settled near the silver and gold mining sites. Concordia is a very industrious town; its residents make their daily living working in furniture factories and potteries. Beautiful colonial architecture can be admired here, the most emblematic buildings are: The San Sebastian’s temple made of pink stone, the French style city hall and the main plaza with a huge rocking chair up front. After enjoying the colonial towns in the Sierra Madre mountains, you will return to Mazatlan to see the most important and interesting areas, Old Mazatlan where you will have the opportunity to wander each area to get the feel of each point of interest, like at the lookout hill where you will be amazed by the views of the city and the highest natural lighthouse “El Creston”, don’t miss the stop at the cliff divers to watch the brave diver plunge into a mere 8 feet of water from 45 feet high. Then travel through time while going from the historical center with its narrow streets and quaint plaza to the center of downtown Mazatlan where you will find the Cathedral and main plaza, take your time here to enjoy the beauty of the “Immaculate Conception” church and maybe do some shopping at the central market only one block from the cathedral. Now it’s time to enjoy a delicious authentic Mexican lunch before heading back to your hotel.