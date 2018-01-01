Welcome to Mazatlán
To take the pulse of Mazatlán, don’t linger too long in the Zona Dorada (Golden Zone), the city's traditional tourist playground. Instead, head straight for the refurbished old town and its glorious malecón (beach promenade), where you can view magic sunsets from bars and restaurants that still evoke the 1950s.
Mazatlan Canopy Zipline Tour plus Mezcal Tasting
After your guide picks you up at your hotel in Mazatlán, travel by coach 45 minutes east to the foothills of the Sierra Madre mountains for a zipline experience at Huana Coa Canopy Adventure. The ecological park is located on the grounds of Vinata Los Osuna distillery. Meet your expert zipline guides, receive a safety orientation and get outfitted in the provided gear. From there, take a Swiss army jeep up the mountain and prepare to take flight! Soar through the trees between 12 platforms on ziplines of varying height and length for a thrilling flight with fantastic views. You are strapped into a safety line at all times so there is no danger of falling and you can quickly gain confidence from friendly guides. You can also try your hand at rappelling and check out two nature trails to learn more about the area. The final zipline takes you over fields of blue agave near the central area of the distillery’s ranch. Get grounded with a fruit snack (included) and then calm your nerves with a mezcal tasting on your tour of Los Osuna Blue Agave Distillery. Walk through the mezcal factory that has been operated by the Osuna family since 1876! You’ll learn about the process of making the drink -- from growing the spiky blue agave plants to roasting the harvested bulbs in underground brick ovens. Consider yesteryear’s mezcal-making process as you watch a donkey pull a large wheel to smash the spiky-agave plant before distillation. Once you soak up how it’s made, taste a variety of award-winning mezcal. You can even buy some bottles to take home! After an exciting day of ziplining and mezcal tasting, your guide returns you to your hotel in Mazatlán.
Stone Island Beach and Old Town Sightseeing Tour
This tour starts off by picking you up from either your Mazatlan hotel or cruise ship terminal. Your guide will proceed by showing you the most interesting and important highlights in Old Mazatlan, giving you time at each area to get out and enjoy the environment and history. For example, you can admire some of the most beautiful views of the city where the Old Spanish Fort was located and where the original cannon is still placed.You also won't want to miss the cliff diving show, where a brave diver plunges into a mere 8 feet of water from 45 feet high! Learn what makes the Historical Center unique and take some time to wander the downtown area where the Cathedral, main plaza and central market are located. After exploring the main highlights in Old Mazatlan, you will head to the docks where the boat awaits, to cross us over to the Stone Island and enjoy some of the most amazing beaches.This is where you will have lunch and enjoy an open bar. If you're up to it there will be a variety of beach activities included for you to enjoy, such as horse back riding, boogie boards, kayaking, banana boat, or a horse cart tour. Two activities per person are included along with lunch and open bar.
Mazatlan City Sightseeing Tour: Shopping, Beach, Lunch
After hotel pickup, you'll head on a city tour of Mazatlan and enjoy the flavors of this place. See the breathtaking sights in Old Mazatlán, the beautiful beaches and enjoy delicious shrimp in a small-group tour with a professional guide. Start off by visiting the highlights like the Spanish fort-lookout hill for amazing views of the highest natural lighthouse in the world and of the city. Then, head down to watch the brave cliff divers plunging into only 8 feet of water from 45 feet in the air dodging the sharp rocks below. Continue the tour and don't miss the opportunity to casually travel through the oldest area in Mazatlán; the Historical center and arrive to the Cathedral with plenty of time to go inside to take pictures. You'll also have time to wander around the area to visit the downtown market and/or the main plaza. From there, you will enjoy a nice ride along the longest boardwalk (malecon) in Mexico to head to the best shopping area with time to shop around and/or head to the beach to do your own beach activities before heading to the beachfront restaurant where you will enjoy a delicious Mexican shrimp lunch. After you have enjoyed the best flavors of Mazatlán, you will return you to your cruise ship or hotel.
Mazatlan Countryside and Old Town Combo Tour
Your first stop will be made at a rustic brick factory where bricks are made by hand, located at the banks of the Presidio River just outside of Villa Union. Continuing on through the town of Villa Union and East to visit Malpica, a small community where two friendly families started their home businesses: A rustic oven bakery and a handmade artistic floor tile shop using a tile press over 100 years old handed down through his family for generations.The following town was founded in 1565 by the Spanish conquistador Francisco de Ibarra, who was the pioneer of the mining industry in the state of Sinaloa and this village was strategically settled near the silver and gold mining sites. Concordia is a very industrious town; its residents make their daily living working in furniture factories and potteries. Beautiful colonial architecture can be admired here, the most emblematic buildings are: The San Sebastian’s temple made of pink stone, the French style city hall and the main plaza with a huge rocking chair up front. After enjoying the colonial towns in the Sierra Madre mountains, you will return to Mazatlan to see the most important and interesting areas, Old Mazatlan where you will have the opportunity to wander each area to get the feel of each point of interest, like at the lookout hill where you will be amazed by the views of the city and the highest natural lighthouse “El Creston”, don’t miss the stop at the cliff divers to watch the brave diver plunge into a mere 8 feet of water from 45 feet high. Then travel through time while going from the historical center with its narrow streets and quaint plaza to the center of downtown Mazatlan where you will find the Cathedral and main plaza, take your time here to enjoy the beauty of the “Immaculate Conception” church and maybe do some shopping at the central market only one block from the cathedral. Now it’s time to enjoy a delicious authentic Mexican lunch before heading back to your hotel.
Tequila Tour and Charming El Quelite Village
After picking you up at your hotel/cruise ship, you will head north of Mazatlan to visit the village La Noria, where you will see the local activities being done the old fashion way, leather belts and leather sandals being hand made, small coconut purses and a variety of souvenirs all made while you watch, wooden horse saddles being carved by hand and a local artist working the pottery. Not far from this village is La Vinata where you will drive through acres and acres of the blue agave plantation to arrive to the tequila distillery where you will be briefed on the ancient and current process of producing tequila. This tequila factory is unique because it maintains its old equipment that was used in the 1800's for you to witness both processes, and then to sample their product. From here it's off to the charming village of El Quelite on of the most picturesque towns in the area with the colorful houses, cobblestone streets and relaxing environment. This town is known for its cock farm where you can see the roosters first hand, with a stop at the local bakery with an adobe brick oven offering freshly baked pastries. Then it's time to head back to the center of the village where you can enjoy a delicious local typical lunch, then wander a bit around the plaza and church before heading back to Mazatlan. This tour is highly recommended to enjoy the beautiful sights and to learn about a lot of the culture and history in this area of Mexico.
Shore Excursion: Mazatlan Bike Tour
Explore the mystic ruins of ancient Mazatlán. Take yourself to a previous century through the alleys of the historic district and experience at a relaxed pace the vibrant culture of the Plazuela Machado, home of the Ángela Peralta Theater, and the beautiful bohemian lifestyle.Let’s ride through one of the longest boardwalks in the world, enjoy the astonishing views of the Islands, and the most famous beaches for surfing or swimming.Our goal is for you to become an expert of this city by visiting both, the unbeaten paths, as well as, the most emblematic monuments and landmarks, such as, the “31 de Marzo” Fort, the cliff divers, Olas Altas, the Cathedral and the Pino Suárez Market.Your transportation will be a Volkswagen Combi totally equipped for the adventure. ITINERARY CITY BIKE TOUR08:30 AM ------- Up with the sun! Guest pickup. 08:50 AM ------- Arrival to Hotel Don Pelayo. Our team will be receiving you with a warm welcome. Bikes and helmets will be given along with the day’s schedule and security measures.09:00 AM ------- Adventure begins with a brief introduction to the history of the port and a beachside view of the islands.12:30 PM ------- Back at the Hotel Don Pelayo and transfer to your meeting point.