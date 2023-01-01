More than 600 petroglyphs, some believed to be more than 5000 years old, are depicted on volcanic rocks along a sublime stretch of coast, some 60km north of Mazatlán. Many carvings were made between 750 and 1250 CE and are tied to summer solstice, as evidenced by the solar and geometric engravings. From Mazatlán take Hwy 15 to Hwy 15D and exit just past Km 51, then head coastward about 5.5km along a dirt road. Alternatively, take an Onca tour.

At the site you'll also see intriguing human and animal figures, such as a manta-ray-shaped rock. Pack a swimsuit and lunch to enjoy some quality beach time.