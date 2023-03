Named after a 19th-century soprano and constructed between 1869 and 1874, this 1366-seat theater just off Plaza Machado was a thriving center of local cultural life for nearly a century. Revived from its decaying state by dedicated local citizens in the late 1980s, the three-level interior has been restored to its former splendor. All kinds of cultural events are again staged here, from temporary art exhibitions to the annual Festival Cultural Mazatlán.