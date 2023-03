This tiny distillery is the only one of its kind, specializing in brewing up mango liquors, which can be sampled here in their pure form or as part of a cocktail. You can also try aguardiente de agave (tequila in all but name), plus fiery vodkas flavored with three types of chili. It's in the heart of the Zona Dorada, and you can just drop in for a friendly short explanation and free tasting.