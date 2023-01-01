Isla de la Piedra

A popular half-day escape from the city, this peninsula (not an actual island) is just southeast of Old Mazatlán and boasts a beautiful, long sandy beach bordered by coconut groves. Surfers come for the waves, and its simple palapa (thatched-roof) restaurants draw Mexican families, particularly on weekends. Water taxis depart frequently (6am to 6pm) from the Playa Sur embarcadero (dock).

‘Playa Sur’ buses leave for the embarcadero from the corner of Serdán and Escobedo, two blocks southeast of Plaza Principal in Old Mazatlán.