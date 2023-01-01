This absorbing museum focuses on pre-Hispanic Sinaloan civilizations. Among obsidian tools and ceramics, standout exhibits include beautiful Aztatlán pottery (900–1200 CE), a funereal urn, malacates (spindles), an intricate upper torso adornment made of 1922 pieces of shell and coral and a statue of a hunchback, Jorobado de la Nautical, believed to be in possession of special powers. The mammoth skeleton in the entry hall harks back to the days when these beasts roamed Sinaloa.
Museo Arqueológico de Mazatlán
Mazatlán
