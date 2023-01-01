Museo Arqueológico de Mazatlán

This absorbing museum focuses on pre-Hispanic Sinaloan civilizations. Among obsidian tools and ceramics, standout exhibits include beautiful Aztatlán pottery (900–1200 CE), a funereal urn, malacates (spindles), an intricate upper torso adornment made of 1922 pieces of shell and coral and a statue of a hunchback, Jorobado de la Nautical, believed to be in possession of special powers. The mammoth skeleton in the entry hall harks back to the days when these beasts roamed Sinaloa.