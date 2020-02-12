With coasts on both the Pacific and Caribbean and seemingly endless miles of coastline, narrowing down a list of the best beaches in Mexico is a challenge. The diverse array of shoreline experiences – from surfing the waves of Puerto Escondido to relaxing in blue waters in Puerto Vallarta – assures there is an exotic beach that will meet anyone’s desire to sink their toes in the sand.

On the Pacific Coast, among the favorite local spots in Mexico are intimate coves lined with fresh fish taco stands. Looking for the best beaches in Cancun? Head to the Caribbean side, beckoning with calm, turquoise waters that are excellent for snorkeling, fishing and boating. Take advantage of its rich history, Mayan archaeological sites, uniquely delectable cuisine and beachside abodes. Still more of the best beaches in Mexico are in remote areas of Baja California, where you can live your beach bum life in a camper van and get up close and personal with an occasional gray whale.

Here at Lonely Planet, we appreciate every kind of beach day, so we’ve put together a list of the best of the best, whether you’re looking to stay far from the crowds, get active, or join the party.

Bahía Concepción is perfect for kayaking and swimming © CampPhoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bahía Concepción

This stretch of hidden coves south of Mulegé in Baja California Sur is one of the most stunningly beautiful stretches of coast in Baja, if not all of Mexico. Bahía Concepción is a stop for outdoorsy road trippers, who often stay for weeks. The milky, blue-green water, funky rock formations and marine wildlife make it a top stop for kayakers. And the protection of the coves make for great swimming.

There are a number of budget-friendly, water-front camping areas throughout the coves, and we recommend you settle in before nightfall if you’re planning to stay a while.

Looking for a truly remote stay but need lodging? Check out Todos Santos Eco Adventures (TOSEA). They have three glamping options tucked away so well, you may forget the rest of the world even exists. Camp Cecil de la Isla is in a protected cove on Espiritu Santo. Their few luxury glamping tents come with an amazing chef and all the swimming, kayaking, snorkeling and paddle boarding you can handle. Or swim with sea lions – an unforgettable adventure – as you learn about the island’s ecology from a certified naturalist and guide.

And you can rest easy, TOSEA works hard to create sustainable experiences for guests. Working in tandem with naturalists, conservationists and the residents of Baja California, they’ve managed to help reduce plastic pollution in Todos Santos while creating a glamping experience, where “leave no trace” is the norm.

Tulum is our favorite Mexican resort beach ©Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

Tulum

While Mexico is flush with tourist beaches that all have their charms, Tulum is our favorite. Many visitors to Tulum bike or walk the 3-mile (4km) paved path from downtown to reach the sand – among them Playa Paraiso, one of the best beaches in Tulum. Its spectacular coastline – with its sugary sands, cobalt water and balmy breezes – makes it one of the best beaches in Mexico. Plus where else can you get all that and a dramatically situated Mayan Ruin?

Stay in lush digs and dine in stylish restaurants with instagram-worthy views, especially on the sandy stretch known as Playa Paraiso. There are also plenty of activities around to keep you busy if you choose to pry yourself out of your rented lounge chair for the afternoon.

You can stay near the beach, where the prices are a little heftier, but for the budget-conscious there are hotels near the old town. For our money, we like the eco-oriented La Posada del Sol near the beach. And hot tip – head to Taquería Honorio for the best classic cochinita pibil, a roasted pork dish in a succulent marinade.

The Oaxaca Coast has several lovely beach destinations © Ferrantraite Getty Images

Playa Salchi

Oaxaca’s beautiful Pacific coast is home to several varied, relaxed beach destinations and a near-empty shoreline strung with long golden beaches and lagoons full of wildlife. Playa Salchi, halfway between the western edge of Parque Nacional Huatulco and Puerto Ángel, is some of the most precious coastline in Oaxaca.

The water can be somewhat rough on the main beach, but there are several swimmable beaches nearby. The nearby town of Huatulco was developed in the late 1980s with a more ecological bent than some of the bigger resorts in Mexico. More than 100 dive sites and 45 hectares of coral reefs in the surrounding waters make this the ideal low-key destination for all things below the surface. Dolphins, turtles and humpback whales all cruise through this coastline.

For the best tours head to Huatulco Salvaje, a group of certified tour guides local to the area. Many of them are from families that were displaced after the creation of Parque Nacional Huatulco in the 1990s and they know their stuff when it comes to nature tours.

Yelapa is an untouched tropical paradise in Puerto Vallarta © Karamysh / Shutterstock

Yelapa

Puerto Vallarta fell out of favor for a while as Cancún rose to prominence, but this enticing coastal destination is stretched around the sparkling blue Bahía de Banderas and backed by lush palm-covered mountains. It’s also known for a popping nightlife and with numerous LGBT-friendly options, it has become the gay beach capital of Mexico.

The best beach near Puerto Vallarta is Yelapa. It’s the furthermost of the southern beaches from town tucked into a secluded and beloved bay. It’s home to a small community that fishes off the pier. It can be a bit busy with day-trippers, but it empties out in the afternoon and has several comfortable places to stay if you prefer quiet evenings.

Riviera Nayarit has a string of gorgeous beaches for the whole family ©Sollina Images/Getty Images

Playa Las Islitas

Riviera Nayarit is all the rage with families these days and it’s really no wonder. Punta Mita and Sayulita are both charming little surf towns with clear, aquamarine water, white sand, great food and tons of wildlife excursions into the stunning, jungled mountains. But head to the peaceful, drowsy backwater of San Blas for the perfect laid back charm.

The beaches here, Playa Los Cocos, Playa Miramar and our favorite Playa Las Islitas are popular for surfing and have palapas under which you can lounge and drink fresh coconut water. Playa Las Islitas is wonderfully swimmable with a very gentle surf, just perfect for beginners.

If you’re searching for surf though, head to Troncones, where the world-class surfing has been attracting ex-pats for a few years now. There’s also good mountain biking in the hills and day trips to check out petroglyphs in a nearby cave and a local hot spring to soak sore surfer muscles.

Cozumel is the number one spot for diving, but El Cielo is the perfect place to spend your afternoons © Agustavop Getty Images/iStockphoto

El Cielo

Cozumel remains Mexico’s number one stop for diving and snorkeling. The surrounding reefs are world-renowned and for good reason. The jaw-droppingly impressive variety of marine life is visible year-round and includes spotted eagle rays, moray eels, groupers, barracudas, turtles, sharks, brain coral and some huge sponges.

The beach at El Cielo, living up to its heavenly name, has shallow turquoise waters that are ideal for snorkeling and swimming among starfish, stingrays and other small, bright fish. It’s only reachable by boat, and tour operators are readily available for the half–mile journey from Cozumel. Book a trip with Aldora Divers, one of the best dive shops in Cozumel. They’ll take you to the windward side of the island when the weather is bad on the western side and have full-day excursions to caves with sleeping sharks. September and October offer the best weather conditions for diving.

Laguna Bacalar is a hidden treasure in Quintana Roo, Mexico © DC_Aperture/Shutterstock

Laguna Bacalar

More than 60km long with a bottom of sparkling white sand, the crystal-clear Laguna Bacalar offers opportunities for camping, swimming, kayaking and simply lazing around amid a color palette of blues, greens and shimmering whites — as if you’ve left real life behind and stepped into a filter-perfect world.

The small and sleepy town has enough tourism to give you things to do and places to eat, but let’s be honest, it’s the quiet opportunity to soak in all the beauty that is the draw here.

To live out your cabana-over-turqouise-water dreams head to Rancho Encantado. A day at this striking hotel consists of wake up, have breakfast on the lagoon, kayak or swim in calm, translucent waters and then unwind in the Jacuzzi.

Playa Los Algodones

Near the under-the-radar beach retreat of San Carlos, in the state of Sonora, Playa Los Algodones is arguably the most beautiful beach in northern Mexico. The sand is fine and white, the water blue and calm and the view is of dramatic mountains.

The low-key San Carlos is presided over by the majestic twin peaks of Cerro Tetakawi which glow an impressive red-earthed hue as the sun descends. Kayaking is the main activity other than beach lounging, but there are hikes up the mountains and horseback riding in the desert.

Northern Mexico isn’t often traveled by visitors holding passports from outside of Mexico, but it can get packed with weekend warriors from nearby Hermosillo. Even so, Sonora sees far fewer travelers, especially foreigners, than its myriad attractions and drop-dead beauty would suggest.

Zipolite, Oaxaca, Mexico is a long, gorgeous beach with amazing waves © Andy Sotiriou/Getty Images

Playa Zipolite

The beach at Zipolite is huge, running for a good 1.5km and dispatching massive waves. It’s famous for nudity, so you’ll see people randomly swimming, sunbathing or happily walking across the wet sand minus their clothes at any time of day. It is more common in a couple of coves at the western end of the beach and in the small bay called Playa del Amor.

The town of Zipolite is a chilled-out strip of palapas, beach shacks and intentionally rustic boutique hotels. It's the largest of the three beach towns that decorate the coast west of Puerto Angel and it’s well known for surfing, an unashamed ‘do nothing’ vibe and a touch of bohemian magic.

The essence and glory of Zipolite is that organized activity is minimal. This is a place for hanging out and doing just as little as you like. But you need to eat so head to the outstanding La Providencia, a contemporary Mexican treat with a perfect open-air lounge.

It's definitely worth climbing those 157 steps to reach Playa Carrizalillo © Piero Zanetti / Getty Images

Puerto Escondido

Ahhh Puerto Escondido. Is this where surfers go when they die? Many places claim to be the world’s best surfing beach, but Puerto Escondido’s Playa Zicatela – 3.5km of golden sand and crashing waves – makes many wave-rider’s top 10 for good reason. The heart of the action is the Mexico Pipeline at the northern end. But, if you’re looking to learn among the best, head to Playa Carrizalillo.

This small, beautiful sheltered cove west of the center is a superstar of Mexico’s beaches and a gorgeous place to hang out, swim and live vicariously as a surfer dude. In fact, it is the place for beginner surfers. Book a lesson and you’ll probably end up here making a splash or three. There is a mellow line of palapa beach bars when you finish.

Around town you’ll find that the Rinconada quarter is emerging as a culinary hot spot and the beach bars in Zicatela host spirited dance parties for late-night mischief.

Playa del Caballo

Playa del Caballo is adjacent to Playa las Ánimas, a popular tourist beach getaway for the locals of Puerto Vallarta that is accessible by water taxi.

At the teeming shores of Playa las Ánimas are rows of beach chairs and crowded bars. But a short walk to the north, on a path that winds behind a few small bungalows, opens to Playa del Caballo. A true paradise with electric blue water and towering palm trees, this beach is like your own private discovery, where the bevy of crabs that scuttle up to shore make up most of the fellow travelers.

Playa Delfines

Ask any local about the best beach in Cancún, and you’re sure to hear about Playa Delfines. Running south of the Zona Hotelera across the street from Cancún’s most important ancient archaeological site – El Rey – Playa Delfines is one of the few beaches in Cancún not dominated by an imposing resort.

You won’t be alone here as it’s hugely popular, but there’s plenty of powdery sand for everyone to spread out. This sweeping beach is one of the rare surfing spots in Cancún, so bring your board or simply play in the waves. Plenty of parking, public restrooms, lifeguards, rows of thatch-roofed palapas that are free to use, and even a playground make this an ideal spot for families. Enjoy the churros and mango-on-a-stick sold by the vendors.

Playa Mujeres

Visitors to the Cancun area have discovered Playa Mujeres, what was once a secret, to the north of the Zona Hotelera. Home to several adults-only resorts and the Playa Mujeres Golf Club, Playa Mujeres tends to appeal to a mature, well-heeled crowd looking to unwind. Still it remains relatively quiet and unvisited. You won’t find thumping beach clubs or imposing mega-resorts here – just elegant boutique hotels and miles of pristine sand.

Holbox

Located on Holbox Island, north of the Yucatán Peninsula in the Yum Balam nature reserve, Holbox beach (hol-bosh) is known for its fine white sand, turquoise waters and colorful Caribbean buildings.

Known in Mayan as “black hole,” several spots around Holbox are worth exploring, like Bird Island (Isla Pájaros), Passion Island (Isla Pasión) and the Yalahau freshwater pool.

Playa Norte

Ten miles off the coast of Cancún, Playa Norte is located on Isla Mujeres, famous for having the largest concentration of whale sharks on the planet.

Compared to Cancún, Playa Norte is significantly quieter than Cancun, and both locals and tourists use golf carts, bikes and scooters to move around the beach and the island. Once you reach Playa Norte, you won’t want to leave.

Melaque

Melaque, Jalisco is a classic Mexican beach town where front doors are kept open for the breezes, and mom-and-pop stores overflow with tropical fruits, glass bottle sodas, and portable coolers filled with freshly made tortillas.

Just steps from the cobblestone streets is a five-mile-long (8km) bay dotted with whitewashed buildings and palm trees. The surf attracts boogie boarders and the sand is gloriously empty most of the year. It’s a popular spot for nesting sea turtles, and snorkeling and fishing are popular nearby. For beachfront eats, there’s a clutch of thatched-roof restaurants on the north side of the bay where freshly caught fish is served by the kilo, whole and fried.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which part of Mexico has the nicest beaches?

Since it has beaches to suit every taste - from remote islands to romantic coves to kid-friendly resorts, it’s hard to pin down a particular area where you’ll find the best beaches in Mexico. However, for easy access to soft, sugar-white sands and bonafide beautiful blue seas, many people tend to gravitate toward beaches along the Yucatan Peninsula and Quintana Roo.

Which beach has the clearest water in Mexico?

With thousands of miles of coastline, Mexico boasts many beaches with crisp, clear, turquoise water. But if we had to narrow down our list to the top three beaches providing the greatest water clarity would be Tulum, Playa Norte and Isla Mujeres.

What is the safest beach destination in Mexico?

Although there is no official safety designation for Mexico’s beaches, the US State Department has issued no recent travel advisories for Puerto Vallarta. But Mexico’s miles of coastline offer many safe places to visit. And just as you would while traveling anywhere, use good judgment, stay aware of your surroundings, and avoid illicit activities.

What is the nicest part of Mexico to vacation in?

From exploring jungle wildlife to climbing Mayan ruins, and from flip-flopping along remote sandy paths to immersing yourself in vibrant culture and crafts, Mexico has a host of vacation spots to satisfy anyone’s dream of the perfect vacation.

Which coast is better in Mexico?

Magical beach destinations with diverse sea and land activities exist on both the Caribbean and Pacific coasts and the Sea of Cortez. It all depends on what you want to do. For excellent snorkeling and diving along with fantastic beaches, many people prefer the Caribbean side. The pristine sands and surf draw many loyal fans to the Pacific, where the water is a bit cooler. On either side there are opportunities to explore quaint towns that capture the spirit of Mexico’s unique history and culture.

