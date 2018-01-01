Welcome to Laguna Bacalar
Some would say this area is the 'new' Tulum. Small and sleepy, yet with enough tourism to have things to do and places to eat, the lakeside town of Bacalar lies east of the highway, 125km south of Felipe Carrillo Puerto. It’s noted mostly for its old Spanish fortress and popular balnearios (swimming grounds). There’s not a lot else going on, but that’s why people like it here. Around the town plaza, you'll find an ATM, a small grocery store, a taxi stand and tourist information office.
You will meet your guide at a location in Bacalar. From there, we will paddle directly to the channel of the pirates where you will have the opportunity to have breakfast and make exfoliating mask with sulfur mud which is excellent for your skin. We will also go to the Black Cenote or Cenote La Bruja (The Witch) which is an open sky cenote, the deepest point in Laguna Bacalar where you can jump to the cenote from a tree which is lots of fun. Finally, we will paddle through the beautiful Bacalar coast line where you can enjoy the most beautiful colors of the lagoon to our starting point.
Live this fascinating experience full of adventure, admiring the beauty of Laguna Bacalar. Our experience begins at 6:00 am, to be able to admire the first rays of the sun and enjoy the nature and energy of the first rays of the Sun. We will do the tour in our Paddle, accompanied by expert guides who will help you in all moment and you can enjoy a unique experience. We will make a stop at the Black Cenote or better known as the Cenote de la Bruja, you can swim or snorkel, appreciate the environment and listen to the sound of the birds. We will have time for a small snak to later continue towards the Pirates Channel. The name is attributed to being the site by which the pirates entered to sack the city of Bacalar in the eighteenth century. Its white sands and clear waters will allow you to observe different shades of blue, which makes this destination an excellent place to take photos and rest while enjoying one of the best landscapes that Bacalar can offer you.
If you’re short on time but want to delve into the Yucatan, this wide-ranging itinerary in one of Mexico’s most fascinating regions is an authentic alternative to the mainstream. Snorkel Caribbean reefs and laze on beautiful white-sand beaches. Enter the world of the ancient Maya at Chichén Itzá and the incredible jungle ruins of Palenque. Your experienced CEO will reveal the region’s hidden gems, taking the hassle out of travel so you can focus on ancient ruins and vibrant sites – or revel in a tranquil sunset from Playa del Carmen beaches.