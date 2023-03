Named for the cotton-ball-like dunes on the south end of the beach, Playa Los Algodones is arguably the most beautiful beach in northern Mexico. The sand is fine and white, the water blue and calm, and the view is of dramatic mountains. High season can bring crowds and traveling oompah bands – join the party or head north along the sand for a patch of peace.

There's a parking fee on Saturday and Sunday (M$30). On other days, access is free.