The magnificent views from this overlook shouldn't be missed on a visit to San Carlos. From a lofty perch 200m over the crashing waves, you can take in the dramatic sight of jagged mountains plunging into the cerulean Sea of Cortez. On lucky days, you might spy dolphins, rays and even whales. Reach the lookout by driving 4km west of San Carlos toward Playa los Algodones, taking the first left after Cerro Tetakawi, and continuing another 2km.