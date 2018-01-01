Welcome to Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta activities
Puerto Vallarta Cooking Class with Market Tour and Tastings
This 5-hour foodie experience is a window into the culinary culture of Puerto Vallarta and Mexico, providing a deeper understanding of the region's cuisine. Meet your guide at Galerias Vallarta Shopping Mall and then hop in a comfortable minivan. Make your first stop at a bustling outdoor market to buy produce for the cooking class. Next, visit a local tortilla factory to purchase the dough that you'll use to roll out fresh tortillas. Armed with fresh ingredients, head over to the master chef’s house to start your class. The main courses change daily (see Itinerary below), but expect to learn how to make salsa de molcajete (made in a mortar with fresh or dried chiles) and dessert. Then try your hand at anything from chiles rellenos and tamales to tacos and fish ceviche. Perhaps cook mole poblano and learn about the more than 27 ingredients, in addition to chocolate, that compose this delicious sauce. Top it off with a tequila or mezcal tasting! The best part of this class is that you get to eat what you cook. Sit down and enjoy of a well-earned feast and good conversation with the chef. Afterward, you're dropped off at the starting point with a full belly and new skills in how to cook Mexican cuisine.
Las Caletas Sunset Cruise, Candlelight Dinner, Show
Your Puerto Vallarta adventure begins with a scenic sunset cruise across Banderas Bay to the isolated cove of Las Caletas. Upon arrival, you'll feel like you have journeyed back to a time of mysticism and legend. Flickering torches, gently lapping seas, swaying palms and music mingles set the mood as you follow a torch-lit path that leads you past live portrayals of forgotten rituals and customs. The enticing aromas of grilled steak, chicken and fish will lure you towards secluded beach side tables bathed in the soft glow of candles. Enjoy dinner accompanied by freshly prepared vegetables, salads and handmade tortillas. A dessert buffet is also included, featuring brownies, pie, a traditional rice pudding dish, and plenty of fresh cut tropical fruit. Enjoy this unique dining experience as the ocean laps at your feet, palms sway overhead and your waiter silently caters to your every whim. Lingering over coffee and dessert, the pulsing beat of native drums summon you to an outdoor amphitheater. Here, prepare to be captivated by a mesmerizing performance that will leave you breathless. In a hypnotic performance that will keep you spellbound, the stories of an ancient civilization are revealed through music and dance as one of Mexico's most innovative contemporary dance troupes take you on a magical and mystical journey through time. After the show, you'll have time to relax before dancing under the stars on the short cruise back to your point of departure. This exclusive excursion is distinctly different from other nightlife activities in Puerto Vallarta and promises an enchanted evening that you'll never forget!
Downtown Puerto Vallarta Food Tour
Your local "foodie" guide will be waiting to welcome you on a exquisite culinary journey exploring Puerto Vallarta´s Downtown and Old Town neighborhoods. Get ready to sample mouth-watering food at family-owned restaurants and stands. Sip on refreshing local drinks, eat authentic dishes and even enjoy a fresh tortilla straight off of the conveyor belt. Learn about food from the vibrant local people whose pride in their craft is only matched by the effusiveness of their spirit. On this tour, you will dive into incredible dishes, namely mole enchiladas, traditional ceviche tostadas, tortillas, fresh coconut, authentic tacos, traditional drinks, regional candies and more. All food tastings are included on this tour. Here is a sampling of our family-owned tasting locations: Gaby´s Restaurant - Beautiful garden patio, perfect setting to compliment their delicious family recipe mole, El Guero - Local favorite leaves customers hankering for their fresh ceviche, Xocodivas chocolates - Indulge in fine handcrafted artisan chocolates, Robles Famous Birria Taco Stand - Simple yet elaborate regional delicacy, Cesar's Coconut Stand - Meet Cesar, a machete-wielding coconut expert, La Gloria Tortilla Factory - Puerto Vallarta´s oldest tortilla factory, La Azteca Candy Store - Vallarta's version of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory offering fantastic regional candies, Tuba by Concepcion - Discover dapper Concepcion´s refreshingly delicious regional drink, tuba, Los Cuñados - The city´s oldest taco stands, manned by four generations. Serving up authentically delicious tacos de asada. Vallarta Food Tour´s unique cultural and historical experience that will not just satisfy your stomach, but leave you wanting to learn more about Puerto Vallarta. Between trying out delicious bites and tastings, you will feast your eyes on the beauty of Vallarta, its architecture, topography and historical sights . Your passionate and informative guide will help you navigate through Puerto Vallarta and leave you feeling like a local. During your tour, you will see some great sights including beautiful Guadalupe Church, the charming center of Puerto Vallarta -the Town Plaza, Old Town, the Rio Cuale, famed Los Muertos Pier and the bustling Malecon, Vallarta’s landmark boardwalk.This tour will truly gave you a taste of the Mexican food and culture in Puerto Vallarta. Provecho.
Puerto Vallarta Small Group Roundtrip Airport Transfer
You will be met at the airport with a meet and greet service! The English-speaking representative will greet you as soon as you clear customs and assist with all your luggage. Then, you'll be taken directly to your hotel in the Puerto Vallarta area and your vacation can start!On the return transfer, a representative will meet you at your hotel and ensure that you arrive at the airport on time for your return flight home!Click on the icon below to see a full list of hotels and zones serviced.Note: Transfers for zone 5 are only a one-way transfer from the airport to the hotel.
Ziplining in Puerto Vallarta: Original Canopy Tour
Board your air-conditioned minivan or open-air vehicle at a central location in Puerto Vallarta and take a 30-minute drive into the lush jungle near the Orquideas River. The challenge course you're about to tackle is Puerto Vallarta's original zipline circuit, and has since consistently been ranked by TripAdvisor reviewers as one of the region’s top outdoor activities.During your orientation upon arrival, expert instructors explain the layout of the course and show you the top-of-the-line gear used, including an easy-to-use braking system. When you’re ready, head up to the first platform, clip on and jump off! Your aerial journey includes more than two miles of cable in a series of 15 ziplines, including four courses more than 1,450 feet long, set up more than 328 feet above the rainforest floor. Fly across the Orquideas River and through the treetops for breathtaking bird’s-eye views. You’ll hike between some of the platforms, giving you a chance to capture more vivid jungle landscapes from the ground up. As you work your way through the circuit, guides are present to ensure your safety and answer questions you may have regarding the plant and wildlife you see along the way.For the final zipline, with cables for two people, grab a partner and race to the finish — see which one of you lands first, right inside the riverside tequila bar and restaurant. Cap off your day with a tequila tasting, delicious lunch or mango margarita (own expense). Afterward, cool off in the river or check out the on-site wildlife menagerie of squirrel monkeys, marmosets, coatimundi, spiders and boas.Action shots of your zipline adventure are available for purchase before taking transport back to the starting point.
Marietas Islands: Kayak, Snorkel Cruise from Puerto Vallarta
This day tour successfully combines a day of fun in the sun with the wonderful opportunity to learn more about the ideal ecosystem and diverse sea life that Banderas Bay has to offer. Gaze at Pacific Bottlenose dolphins, spotted dolphins and spinner dolphins as they swim in their luxurious Banderas Bay habitat. Watching them all-year round is a great way to learn more about these beautiful and intelligent mammals. Encounter other marine life such as whales, giant manta ray and tropical fish as well as indigenous birds including the blue-footed booby and red-billed tropic bird that are situated at the Northern end of Banderas Bay. During the day, you'll have time to explore the islands' rocky caverns and archways while on a kayak, snorkeling or even scuba diving! For your comfort and safety, knowledgeable and bilingual eco-guides are always on hand to help, advise and entertain you! Please note: you will only see humpback whales during the winter season which runs between December 8th and March 23rd