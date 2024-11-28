Mexico is a wonderful place to travel with kids, and that goes double for Puerto Vallarta. Locals put family at the center of everyday life, and children are warmly welcomed just about everywhere. If your dream vacation involves beach time, encounters with nature and lots of outdoor adventures, set your sights on this family-friendly jewel on Mexico's rugged Pacific coast.

Puerto Vallarta caters to families on all kinds of budgets. Child discounts are available on things like admission fees for water parks and guided tours, and kids traveling on your lap often go free. Most resorts and hotels have reduced daily rates for children; higher-end places boast kids' clubs to keep children engaged, with reliable babysitting services for parents who want some time off for themselves.

Whether you're traveling with tots or teens, here are the best things to do with kids in Puerto Vallarta.

For kids who love a spectacle, the Voladores de Papantla put on a great show. Daniel Cardenas/Getty Images

1. Enjoy a sunset walk on El Malécon

Puerto Vallarta’s Malécon is a lively boardwalk following the waterfront and a popular place for a sunset stroll. Stretching for twelve city blocks, the promenade is dotted with fantastical bronze sculptures for kids to play and pose on.

Cart vendors sell grilled shrimp-on-a-stick and hot dogs, artisans peddle whimsical trinkets and street performers help keep the crowds entertained. Look out for the Voladores de Papantla – acrobats on ropes who launch themselves from the top of a 20m-high pole, gently "flying" in circles to the ground – a nod to an indigenous Totonac tradition.

The Los Arcos Amphitheater seals the deal for family fun, with free cultural performances throughout the year, including gaucho parades and mariachi festivals.

2. Relax in the Plaza de Armas meeting place

The heart of Vallarta’s historic center, Plaza de Armas is a breezy central square that provides an oceanfront meeting place for locals of all ages. It’s a great spot for kids to run and play and for grown-ups to take a break. Street snacks and ice cream shops provide fuel to get going again when it's time to move on. At weekends, live music often inspires impromptu dancing – a little taste of Vallarta life.

Make the most of all the beach activities at Playa de Muertos. Shutterstock

3. There are great activities for older kids at Playa de los Muertos

Playa de los Muertos is a vibrant city beach with thick golden sand, and relaxed restaurants that serve fried fish and other beach food at tables and chairs set up right on the sand. Older kids will love the activities on offer here, including banana boat rides, parasailing and jet skiing.

If you need a break from the sun and sand, the historic center is just steps away. Come in the afternoon to cool down after the midday heat, and stay till late to see the sailboat-like structure of the city pier illuminated by dramatic lights.

4. Playa Conchas Chinas is perfect for families with small children

Just 3km (1.9 miles) south of downtown, Playa Conchas Chinas is a tiny cove with soft tawny sand and tranquil turquoise waters. It’s favored by families with small children thanks to its shallow waters and sheltered pools. Snorkelers will enjoy exploring the rocky reef while beachcombers will have a field day exploring the numerous tide pools. Full-time lifeguards are another plus for families.



Go on a tour with an ethical operator to see whales and dolphins. Faina Gurevich/Shutterstock

5. Take a boat tour to spot whales and dolphins

You just might earn that elusive "Best Parent in the World" badge after taking the kids on a whale- or dolphin-watching tour in the Bahía de Banderas. From December to March, humpback whales migrate from Alaska to the warm waters of Puerto Vallarta to mate and bear calves, and boat excursions bring visitors close enough to feel the spray when these massive creatures spout, slap their fins on the surface or leap from the water.



You won't see whales if you visit from April to November, but you stand a good chance of spotting playful bottlenose dolphins year-round. Some tour operators offer "wild dolphin snorkeling" tours but approach these with caution as this kind of interaction can be harmful to dolphins.

Look for ethical tour providers who don't go chasing dolphin pods and encourage participants to keep a safe distance from the wildlife (for their benefit as much as yours). Check out Ecotours de México – run by enthusiastic naturalists, and recommended for low-impact tours.

6. Assist with the release of baby sea turtles

Every year from July to December, thousands of olive ridley sea turtles hatch on the beaches around Puerto Vallarta. The journey from their nests in the sand to the ocean’s edge, while spanning just a few meters, can be a harrowing ordeal, with predators circling above and offshore, but visitors can help.

Volunteering with a respected research organization to help these tiny sea turtles reach the ocean safely is a magical experience that's likely to be a big hit with older kids and teens. Releases occur at sunset or later in the evening, and often involve walking long distances on darkened beaches. Contact the conservation group Campamento Tortuguero Boca de Tomates to participate – staff biologists lead visitors during releases, and participation is by donation.

Cross a fun suspension bridge to reach car-free Isla Rio Cuale. Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

7. Find souvenirs at Isla Rio Cuale's crafts market

Leafy, pedestrian-only Isla Rio Cuale is home to a colorful crafts market selling everything from Mexican wrestling masks and novelty bobbleheads to beaded Huichol art. It's perfect for souvenir hunters of all sizes and tastes.

An assortment of riverside cafes offer a mid-shopping break, and the wide paths are good for strollers and scampering toddlers. Several bridges connect the island to the mainland – the hanging bridges are especially fun to bounce on, though maybe less fun for parents with a fear of heights! Keep an eye out for iguanas in the pathside rubber trees.

8. Explore the Sierra Madre mountains on horseback

The Sierra Madre mountains form a verdant backdrop to Puerto Vallarta, and kids will love exploring the highlands on foot or on horseback. Several tour operators offer guided excursions through the jungle to cascading waterfalls, hidden rivers and lookout points. Most trips are suitable for children and newbie riders, but bring a bathing suit.

Rancho El Charro is highly recommended for its healthy horses and fun half- and full-day trots into the mountains. Located just 12km (7 miles) northeast of town, it also provides a quick change of scenery from the downtown bustle.



Puerto Vallarta's botanical garden is full of jungle-fringed pathways to explore. Mary Spickelmier/Shutterstock

9. Follow the trails through the lush Jardín Botánico de Vallarta

Set in the lush Sierra Madre mountains, Vallarta’s 64-acre botanical garden is a beautiful and soothing place for families to explore. Manicured paths and hiking trails wind through a spectacular landscape draped with native plants – orchids, bromeliads, agaves, wild palms and more.

Kids will especially enjoy exploring the jungle trail that leads to the tranquil shores of Río Horcones – a popular spot for a post-walk swim. The garden is located just south of town, and city buses and taxis provide easy transportation.

Things family travelers should know about Puerto Vallarta

As everywhere, there are a few challenges for families in Puerto Vallarta. City sidewalks are often narrow and uneven, making them difficult to navigate with strollers. Public restrooms are also scarce – be on the lookout for restaurants with pay-to-use toilets. And tap water, while easy enough to avoid at meal times, can be tougher to avoid at bathtime or while brushing teeth – remind the kids not to swallow the water.

