Church Steeple and Flags in street

Addie Mannan Photography / Stocksy United

Overview

Come to Puerto Vallarta (or just 'Vallarta' to many) to laze on the dazzling sandy beaches, browse in the quirky shops, nosh in the stylish restaurants and wander the picturesque central streets and enticing malecón (boardwalk).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Puerto Vallarta Botanical Garden.

    Jardín Botánico de Vallarta

    Puerto Vallarta

    For a change of scenery from the beach, head for the tropical highlands of the Sierra Madre mountains and wander the well-curated Jardín Botánico de…

  • Beach in Yelapa, Mexico.

    Yelapa

    Puerto Vallarta

    Home to a small fishing community, the picturesque beach of Yelapa hugs an emerald coastline backed by jungle-shrouded mountains. The remote coastal…

  • Playa Palmares

    Playa Palmares

    Puerto Vallarta

    Graced with golden sands and serene aqua-green shallows, Playa Palmares is one sweet strip of coastline. Hugging an undeveloped shore about 6km (4 miles)…

  • Villa Mandarinas, Mismaloya, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

    Mismaloya

    Puerto Vallarta

    Mismaloya, the location for the 1964 film The Night of the Iguana, is about 12km south of Puerto Vallarta: you can still see the dilapidated Iguana sign…

  • Playa Conchas Chinas

    Playa Conchas Chinas

    Puerto Vallarta

    Around 3km south of downtown is the beautiful condo enclave of Playa Conchas Chinas. It's a tiny cove favored by families for the shallow and sheltered…

  • Mexico, Banderas Bay, Small Bay at Boca de Tomatlan

    Boca de Tomatlán

    Puerto Vallarta

    Boca de Tomatlán is a seaside village that’s less commercialized than Puerto Vallarta and a good place to munch ceviche tostadas on the beach. You can get…

  • Museo del Cuale

    Museo del Cuale

    Puerto Vallarta

    On Isla Río Cuale, this museum has a small but very well-presented collection of pre-Hispanic ceramics by the Chupícuaro culture (400 BCE–200 CE), plus…

  • Isla Río Cuale

    Isla Río Cuale

    Puerto Vallarta

    A trip to Vallarta wouldn't be complete without lingering on Isla Río Cuale, a sand island that appeared in the river mouth in the 1920s and was then…

Best Things to Do

Puerto Vallarta woos outdoor enthusiasts with palm-fringed coves, wildlife encounters and its pedestrian-friendly downtown. Here are the top things to do.

Best Time to Visit

Timing can make all the difference when visiting the jungle-backed beaches and emerald waters of Puerto Vallarta. Here is our guide to the best time to go.

Transportation

Getting around Puerto Vallarta has never been easier with its eminently walkable downtown, convenient ride-hailing service and efficient bus network.

Free Things to Do

A lovely strip of palm trees, hotels and blond sand, Puerto Vallarta is the pride of Mexico's Pacific Coast. Here's how to enjoy Puerto Vallarta for free.

Day Trips

From snorkeling in jungle-backed coves, to unwinding in the Sierra Madre mountains and exploring uninhabited islands, Puerto Vallarta offers amazing day trips

Traveling with Kids

Packed with beaches, nature and outdoor adventures, Puerto Vallarta is a top destination for families. Here are the top things to do with kids.

Articles

Latest stories from Puerto Vallarta

Mexico, Puerto Vallarta, view from El Centro america, bay, building, built, central, city, cityscape, cloud, coast, color, destination, elevated, evening, idyllic, image, jalisco, landscape, light, mexico, mood, moody, no, ocean, outdoor, pacific, people, photography, puerto, romantic, sea, sky, structure, sunset, travel, twilight, vallarta, view, water

Beaches

A first-time guide to Puerto Vallarta

Feb 13, 2025 • 8 min read

