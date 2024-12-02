The sun-soaked Mexican beach town of Puerto Vallarta calls out to outdoor enthusiasts with its palm-fringed coves, thrilling wildlife-watching opportunities and delightfully walkable downtown. Top that off with buzz-worthy cuisine, loads of public art and Mexico's most accessible and relaxed LGBTIQ+ scene and it's easy to see why this is one of the nation’s most popular beach destinations.

Whether you come for the sunshine, the adventure activities or the culture, here are some of the best things to do on your next visit to Vallarta.

Living the beach life at Yelapa, one of Puerto Vallarta's dreamy southern beaches. Shutterstock

1. Bask on the southern beaches

Vallarta’s southern beaches hug a spectacular stretch of jade-green coastline, dotted with secluded coves, making this an ideal spot to get away from big city life. One of several lovely coastal hamlets, Yelapa has fine sandy beaches and jungle trails leading to quiet hillside B&Bs and a cascading waterfall. It's a great alternative to the busy beaches in town.

Planning Tip: Most visitors reach the coves around Puerto Vallarta via water taxis departing from Playa de los Muertos pier. Services run every hour or so from 8am to 6pm.



There's an otherworldly quaility to Playa Escondida, the hidden beach on the Marietas Islands. Getty Images

2. Discover the hidden charms of the Islas Marietas

The secret is out about this national marine park’s hidden beach – Playa Escondida, which appears unexpectedly, hidden inside a collapsed sinkhole – but these uninhabited islands also provide some of the best wildlife-watching on the bay. Sea turtles, rays and dolphins are easily spotted in the Marietas’ clear waters, while on land you’ll see a variety of tropical bird species, including the charismatic blue-footed booby.

Planning Tip: To visit on a snorkeling, diving or kayaking tour, contact tour operator Vallarta Adventures and check out their many options.

Newly hatched baby turtles crawl to the surf on the shore near Puerto Vallarta. Getty Images

3. Watch baby turtles make for the surf at Sayulita and San Pancho

If you’ve never participated in a sea turtle release, you should definitely sign up for the thrill of watching tiny hatchlings scurrying into the ocean for the first time. Vallarta Adventures runs private tours to the nearby beach towns of Sayulita and San Pancho when the turtles are nesting, offering the chance to sit on egg-laying and chaperone hatchlings on their way to the surf, a truly timeless experience that will mesmerize kids and captivate adults.

Planning Tip: August to December is the main hatching season for olive ridley turtles – the most common species in the waters around Puerto Vallarta.



The clear waters off Playa Majahuitas are great for snorkeling. Getty Images

4. Explore an underwater world at Playa Majahuitas

Snorkelers rave about the clear, marine-life-rich waters at Playa Majahuitas, one of Vallarta's best beaches. Visibility is excellent in this small protected cove, which teems with parrotfish and angelfish, and its tranquil golden sands make for a great escape from downtown. Eagle rays, stingrays and turtles are often spotted here, and there's a beach club and restaurant that often hosts live music events.



Planning Tip: If you have your own snorkeling gear, water taxis departing from Playa de los Muertos pier can drop you at the beach; if not, numerous tour operators can kit you out with everything you need and ferry you to and from the cove.

The Zona Romántica is famed for its friendly LGBTIQ+ scene. Getty Images

5. Fall in love with the Zona Romántica

Also known as Old Town, Zona Romántica is the center of the action in Puerto Vallarta. There’s never a dull moment in this convivial neighborhood, crammed with pulsating bars and discos and stalls selling highly addictive street food. It's also the setting for downtown’s best beach, Playa de los Muertos. Another huge draw for travelers is the hopping LGBTIQ+ scene, with loads of fun, gay-friendly places to sleep, drink and socialize.

Planning Tip: For LGBTIQ+ tips and listings, visit the websites of Gay Guide Vallarta and GayPV.



6. Escape to San Sebastián del Oeste

For a change of scenery from the coast, rent a car and head for the cool climes of San Sebastián del Oeste, a centuries-old mining town perched 1480m (4855ft) above sea level. Half the fun is getting here, as you make stops along a winding mountain road for freshly made pastries and sips of raicilla (a mezcal-like agave drink). For an overnight stop, some intriguing former silver-mining haciendas offer rooms for the night.

Grown extensively in Jalisco, the spiny agave is the foundation for half a dozen Mexican spirits. Matt Mawson/Getty Images

7. Take an agave spirits tasting tour

You’ve heard of tequila for sure, but have you tried lesser-known distilled agave drinks such as sotol, bacanora or raicilla? A boozy 'Spirits of Mexico' session with the experts at Vallarta Tequila Tastings will allow you to do just that, as guides explain how to detect the subtle differences between half a dozen different agave beverages produced around Mexico.

Planning Tip: If you have your own wheels, you’ll find small distilleries along the road from Puerto Vallarta to the mountain village of San Sebastián del Oeste, and more about 50km south of Puerto Vallarta in the small town of El Tuito.

8. Soak up the green spaces of Vallarta Botanical Gardens

For a botanical garden experience like no other, head for the tropical highlands of the Sierra Madre mountains and wander the Jardín Botánico de Vallarta (Vallarta Botanical Gardens), home to one of Mexico's most extensive orchid collections and a tropical jungle's worth of native plants and birds. After a peaceful stroll through the grounds, cap off the visit with a refreshing dip in the boulder-strewn river that winds around the gardens.

See more of Mexico's underwater world on a scuba diving trip to Los Arcos National Marine Park. Shutterstock

9. Dive in Los Arcos National Marine Park

Renowned for its iconic arched rock formations and deep waters that are alive with marine critters, Los Arcos is far and away the most popular snorkeling and diving destination in Puerto Vallarta. A must-see for scuba enthusiasts is Devil’s Canyon, where you can hover above an abyss that drops an astonishing 550m (1800ft).

Planning Tip: Get to Los Arcos early to beat the midday parade of tour boats; Banderas Scuba Republic is one of several operators who can get you here.

10. Surf the bay’s northern coast

Ideal surf conditions on the scenic peninsula of Punta de Mita lure beginner and intermediate surfers with the promise of long, rideable waves. Numerous surf shops offer classes and board rentals around the centrally located beaches of Playa El Anclote and Stinky's. Experienced boarders prefer to paddle out to the more challenging breaks at El Faro, La Lancha and Punta Burros.

Humpback whales can be seen breaching off Puerto Vallarta in winter. Gerard Soury/Getty Images

11. Go whale-watching

If you’re visiting during the winter months, don’t miss out on the chance to spot 30-ton humpback whales creating almighty splashes as they leap out of the ocean off Puerto Vallarta. Tour company Ecotours Vallarta runs four-hour whale-watching expeditions aboard boats equipped with hydrophones – underwater microphones that will let you listen in on the whales’ mesmerizing mating calls.

Planning Tip: December to March is the peak whale-watching season, coinciding with the whales' annual migration.



12. Take a coastal hike

Starting from Boca de Tomatlán, a fishing village 16km (10 miles) south of Vallarta, a scenic hiking trail traces the coast to a string of quiet, jungle-backed coves, some with shady seafood palapas (low-key cafes in thatched huts). You can extend the hike as far west as Playa Quimixto if you’re up for a long hot walk.

Planning Tip: Buses to Boca de Tomatlán depart from the Zona Romántica at the corner of Constitución and Basilio Badillo.

There's always freshly caught seafood on the menu in Puerto Vallarta. Getty Images

13. Explore Vallarta’s food scene

Vallarta’s fabulous foodie scene will have you licking your chops with every mouthful. As well as ubiquitous street stalls slinging delectable fish and birria (goat) tacos, the city is chock-full of restaurants serving fresh seafood, traditional Mexican staples and innovative international fare. A sunset supper of grilled fish is one of the definitive dining experiences in Puerto Vallarta.



Planning Tip: For the ultimate gourmet smorgasbord, Vallarta Eats runs themed food-focused tours, including a popular taco crawl.

14. Discover art and crafts on the streets

Art is everywhere in Vallarta. Larger-than-life bronze sculptures dot the downtown esplanade, while beautiful sea-themed murals add color and character to the vibrant city center. The Centro is also known for its exceptional art galleries and craft stores – places such as Galería de Ollas and Peyote People – where you can buy unique ceramics and surreal and psychedelic bead and yarn art.

15. Enjoy a relaxing Isla Cuale river walk

While exploring downtown, linger for a while on Isla Río Cuale, a traffic-free sandbar lined with shady rubber trees, riverside restaurants and stalls hawking everything from colorful Huichol crafts to touristy knick-knacks. At the island's east end, look for the tiled Iguana Bridge and cross over to the upscale neighborhood of Gringo Gulch to roam the old stomping grounds of Hollywood celebrities.