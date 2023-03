Mismaloya, the location for the 1964 film The Night of the Iguana, is about 12km south of Puerto Vallarta: you can still see the dilapidated Iguana sign by the roadside. The tiny scenic cove is dominated by a gargantuan resort. Mismaloya is also the jumping-off point for snorkeling trips to the group of offshore islands known as Los Arcos, where you can swim among the reef fish; boat trips out there cost around M$450 per person.