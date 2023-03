Accessible only via guided tour, this botanic garden is home to a staggering 300 types of butterflies, abundant birdlife and equally abundant insect life (bring repellent). A trail wanders amid the ferns, cacti and bromeliads, and one of the highlights for flower lovers is the orchid garden. Book ahead; the meeting point is Las Lomas, halfway between San Francisco and Lo de Marcos, some 4km north of the former.