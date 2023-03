At this verdant site, reachable via a picturesque, jungly walk, there are numerous well-preserved petroglyphs, some geometrical, some depicting human figures. The trail ends in a glade with cascading water and rock pools for a dip. It's a drive along a rough road off Hwy 200–Altavista, then a 1.5km walk up to this site; get good directions first, as it's not signposted.

The place is tricky to find, but you can always hook up a tour with Xplore Chacala.