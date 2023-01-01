Museo del Cuale

On Isla Río Cuale, this museum has a small but very well-presented collection of pre-Hispanic ceramics by the Chupícuaro culture (400 BCE–200 CE), plus the more elaborate pottery of the Aztatlán people (900–1200 CE), shaft tombs typical of the region and ceramics depicting females, underlining their importance in their respective societies. It also gives a good archaeological overview of the various indigenous groups who lived in western Mexico. Most panels are well translated into English.