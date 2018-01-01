Huatulco Turtle and Crocodile Eco Tour with Mangrove Boat Ride

After hotel pickup, relax aboard your air-conditioned minivan on the 1.5-hour drive from Bahías de Huatulco. Upon reaching La Ventanilla, a small beach village, start your small-group eco-tour of the lagoon, an estuary of the Tonameca River. Embark on a boat cruise through the mangroves to observe a wide variety of wildlife and listen to the sounds of birds such as woodpeckers, kingfisher and herons. Along with turtles, deer and iguanas, you may spot crocodiles swimming or nesting in their natural habitat! Following your lagoon adventure, re-board the minivan for Mazunte, another small beach town on the Pacific coast. Here, visit the National Mexican Turtle Center, a maritime museum and 10-acre (4-hectare) complex where you’ll see seven of the nine turtle species that inhabit Oaxaca’s coastal waters. As you explore the exhibits with your guide, learn about the scientific research and conservation efforts to protect species like hawksbill, leatherback and green turtles, as well as the golfina — or olive ridley — an endangered sea turtle that nests at nearby Playa Escobilla.Visit a workshop for natural cosmetics before continuing on to Zipolite, a seaside village known for its hippie lifestyle, attracting beach bums to its crashing surf and budget thatched-roof lodging along the shore. Make a stop for lunch at La Finca de Los Vaqueros, a restaurant where you can wash down a traditional Mexican plate of meat and beans with mescal (own expense). Afterward, enjoy complimentary water and soft drinks on board your minivan for the return drive, with drop-off at your hotel.