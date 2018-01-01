Welcome to Zipolite
The largest of the three beach towns that decorate the coast west of Puerto Ángel, Zipolite is known for its surfing, clothing-optional beach and unashamed ‘do nothing’ vibe. Plenty of expats have discovered its tranquil charms and opened small businesses (most notably Italians), but the place still retains a touch of erstwhile bohemian magic. Long may it continue.
Top experiences in Zipolite
Amazing hotels and hostels
Zipolite activities
Huatulco Turtle and Crocodile Eco Tour with Mangrove Boat Ride
After hotel pickup, relax aboard your air-conditioned minivan on the 1.5-hour drive from Bahías de Huatulco. Upon reaching La Ventanilla, a small beach village, start your small-group eco-tour of the lagoon, an estuary of the Tonameca River. Embark on a boat cruise through the mangroves to observe a wide variety of wildlife and listen to the sounds of birds such as woodpeckers, kingfisher and herons. Along with turtles, deer and iguanas, you may spot crocodiles swimming or nesting in their natural habitat! Following your lagoon adventure, re-board the minivan for Mazunte, another small beach town on the Pacific coast. Here, visit the National Mexican Turtle Center, a maritime museum and 10-acre (4-hectare) complex where you’ll see seven of the nine turtle species that inhabit Oaxaca’s coastal waters. As you explore the exhibits with your guide, learn about the scientific research and conservation efforts to protect species like hawksbill, leatherback and green turtles, as well as the golfina — or olive ridley — an endangered sea turtle that nests at nearby Playa Escobilla.Visit a workshop for natural cosmetics before continuing on to Zipolite, a seaside village known for its hippie lifestyle, attracting beach bums to its crashing surf and budget thatched-roof lodging along the shore. Make a stop for lunch at La Finca de Los Vaqueros, a restaurant where you can wash down a traditional Mexican plate of meat and beans with mescal (own expense). Afterward, enjoy complimentary water and soft drinks on board your minivan for the return drive, with drop-off at your hotel.
Day Trip to Oaxaca's Emerald Coast
Discover Puerto Angel and Mazunte, a small community which is developing ecotourism. Puerto Ángel is the ideal place if your objective is to get close to nature. Reconciliation with the sea turtle is one of the highlights in the history of Mazunte, a heavenly, peaceful destination on the coast of Oaxaca. Here is located the factory The Body Shop International and the Mexican Center of the Turtle, where you will see an exhibit 7 of the 8 species of Sea turtles. You will continue to Zipolite, a beautiful beach with high waves that also attracts surfers and has a section for nudism. To finish, you can eat a delicious fish and seafood typical of this place of fishermen (not included).
Rafting Adventure on the Copalita River
You can meet your guide and group at a central location in Mazunte or if you'd like, you may be picked up from Zipolite, San Agustinillo or Puerto Escondido (additional cost).Your tour begins with a nice organic morning coffee as you start driving from Mazunte for about 1.5 hours travelling from the coast of Oaxaca to the tropical forest of the Sierra Madre del Sur mountain range to Copalita river. Once there, you will receive a safety briefing and all necessary equipment and start a 4-hour river descent through 14 kilometers along the Copalita river surrounded by the mix-forest mountain skirts on rapids class III.You will stop for lunch in the river, and afterwards continue to enjoy a more relaxing class II part, perfect to play, swim or just enjoy the beautiful land-escape and exotic birds from the mountains as well as from the ocean. The beauty of the rapids, the relaxing surrounding and the beautiful birds will make this trip an unforgettable experience for the whole family. After a great time, you'll head back to Mazunte where the tour ends.
Rafting Adrenaline Tour on the Copalita River Clas
You can meet your guide and group at a central location in Mazunte or you may be picked up from Zipolite, San Agustinillo or Puerto Escondido (additional cost). Before leaving, you'll enjoy organic morning coffee as you start driving for about two hours drive through three different ecosystems, passing from the coast to the tropical forest of the Sierra Madre del Sur mountain range. Once you reach, you'll get all necessary equipment and start the river descent of 12 kilometers along the beautiful river, paddling more than 60 rapids class III and IV`s. Before you finish we you enjoy a delicious and fulfilling lunch on a river beach along. Then, a refreshing drink awaits you for the drive back.Exhilarating emotions for beginners as well as for experienced paddlers, the rapids and the landscape will fill you up with an unforgettable experience! This activity is recommended from the months of July to January, with the months of July to October being suited for more extreme paddlers.
River Hike Adventure Tour in Oaxaca
After meeting your guide at a central location in Mazunte or being picked up from Zipolite, San Agustinillo or Puerto Escondido (additional cost), you will enjoy a nice organic coffee as you start the one hour drive into the skirts of the Sierra Madre del Sur mountain range.You will then enjoy a hike in the river, literally. You will float on fun rapids, cliff jump from different heights and enjoy of a wonderful mountain landscape with clear fresh water. Half the way down you will enjoy a fruit snack in a natural pool where you can enjoy the sun, the river jumps and the sensation of being in an awesome place.After this break you will get into the narrowest section of the canyon were you'll do a couple jumps to get out and finish floating in this memorable hike. Jump, float, swim and enjoy in this unique adventure. Your tour ends back in Mazunte.