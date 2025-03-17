With dry desert landscapes, wildly rich marine life, charming villages and wineries, Baja California packs a lot into its narrow length.

This 775 mile-long (1247km-long) finger of land is surrounded by shimmering seas and crisscrossed with dusty roads, and dotted with almost as many bustling resort towns and verdant vineyards as tiny villages and ancient rock art sites. The waters that surround the peninsula teem with life, from schools of colorful fish and migrating whales to sun-kissed beachgoers and surfers seeking the perfect wave. Adventure is easy to find in Baja, and its wild spirit makes it that much more fun to discover.

Here’s all you can do on this endlessly appealing Mexican peninsula.

Head to Valle de Guadalupe for wine tasting. vor/Shutterstock

1. Sip Wine in Valle de Guadalupe

Just south of the bustling border town of Tijuana are the rolling hills of Valle de Guadalupe, the heart of Mexico’s wine country. In one of the oldest wine-producing regions in the Americas, some 120 wineries dot the scenic landscape, with high-end restaurants and luxury accommodations interspersed among them. Expect a vibe of rural chic–meets–Napa Valley – with cacti. Start your tour at small family-run or organic vineyards like Trevista or Vena Cava, eventually making your way to heavy hitters like Monte Xanic and L.A. Cetto. Reservations are recommended.

Planning tip: The vineyards are spread out along dirt roads, which means having your own set of wheels is a must. Driving yourself is convenient – though having a guide (also doubling as your designated driver) is a major plus. We recommend Baja Winery Tours, which can provide everything from private transportation to all-inclusive tours.

A gray whale breaching in Baja California. Mogens Trolle/Shutterstock

2. Look a gray whale in the eye

Every winter, thousands of California gray whales make their way from the chilly waters off Alaska to the mild lagoons of Baja California Sur, an epic 6000-mile (9660km) migration. Laguna Ojo de Liebre is among their favorite destinations, its protected and nutrient rich waters perfect for mating and birthing. Outfits like Malarrimo Eco-Tours in nearby Guerrero Negro offer whale-watching excursions; come between mid-December and April to see these creatures playing, feeding and sometimes even approaching close enough for you to feel the spray from their spouts.

3. Ride an endless wave at Scorpion Bay

Located in the tiny village of San Juanico, Scorpion Bay is a legendary surf destination known for its long, peeling, right-hand point breaks. On a good swell, the wave can provide rides lasting over a minute on its four different points. For the best conditions, come during summer and fall when south swells hit: you’ll find everything from mellow, beginner-friendly waves to fast, hollow sections for advanced surfers…a dream on a board.

Planning tip: Despite the surf’s fame, San Juanico is a remote destination, and getting there can involve navigating dirt roads or washed-out sections of pavement. A high-clearance vehicle is highly recommended, especially if you’re approaching from the north or east. Once here, you can set up a beachfront tent at Scorpion Bay Cantina and Campground or splurge on a room (with a private bathroom) at a handful of laidback eco-hotels.

Playa Balandra, Baja California. Matt Gush/Shutterstock

4. Marvel at the beauty of a desert-front beach

Just north of La Paz lies Playa Balandra, a set of three dazzling bays rimmed with white sand and turquoise waters backed by dramatic desert cliffs. The tranquil, lagoon-like waters are ideal for swimming and wading (especially to an Instagram-famous mushroom-shaped rock) – though it’s just as tempting to spend your time making sand castles on the postcard-worthy beaches. Authorities limit access to Playa Balandra, which sits within a nature preserve, to 450 people per designated time slot (8am–noon or 1–7pm); arrive early to assure entry. Since the site is gloriously undeveloped, bring provisions and plenty of sunscreen, too.

Detour: For an equally beautiful beach – white sand, cerulean waters, all of it – without restrictions, hike to nearby Playa Tecolotito. Pick up the desert trail just west of Playa El Tecolote; at the first hilltop veer to the right down a rocky path to the beach, which is often wonderfully empty.

Swim with gentle whale sharks, the biggest fish in the world. Leonardo Gonzalez/Shutterstock

5. Swim with biggest fish in the world

Every July to November, scores of whale sharks – the biggest fish in the world, each one measuring over 40ft (12m) long and weighing around 20 tons – appear in the tranquil waters of Bahía de los Ángeles on the Sea of Cortez. Harmless filter feeders, these spotted behemoths come to the area following plankton, their primary food source. Book a trip with local outfit Ricardo’s Diving Tours, which takes small groups to see and swim alongside the mammoth creatures. Only four swimmers are allowed in the water at any given time – an unforgettable opportunity to see these gentle giants up close, as they glide through the water beside you.

6. Trek into the interior to see prehistoric art

Deep in the heart of the Sierra de San Francisco mountains lies a fascinating UNESCO World Heritage site: hundreds of well-preserved and larger-than-life depictions of humans, animals and geometric symbols. Hidden in remote caves and on rocky cliff sides, the works were created by the Cochimí people between 100 BCE and 1300 CE, and today compose one of the world’s largest treasure troves of ancient rock art. Seeing these works provides a unique insight into life here long ago, as well as a unique, off-the-beaten-track trip into Baja’s interior.

Planning: A guide is required to access the sites due to strict regulations and their remote location. Companies like Kuyimá in San Ignacio and Sea & Land Tours in Loreto offer day hikes and multi-day mule trips through the mountainous desert terrain, all led by knowledgeable guides.

The village of Todos Santos, Baja California, Mexico. Reed Kaestner/Getty Images

7. Take an art walk through Todos Santos

A charming little town just north of Cabo San Lucas, Todos Santos is home to a vibrant and eclectic art scene. The cobblestone streets are dotted with sculptures and murals, many reflecting the stunning desert-meets-ocean landscapes that epitomize Baja. Explore the streets surrounding the central plaza, popping into folk-art boutiques and contemporary art galleries like La Galería de Todos Santos and La Sonrisa de la Muerte. If you’re here in late January, check out the annual Open Studios Tour, a weekend-long event when local artists open their workspaces to the public, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their creative process.

Kayak or charter a boat around the stunning UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Isla Espíritu Santo. VG Foto/Shutterstock

8. Paddle around a biosphere reserve

Kayaking the turquoise waters around Isla Espíritu Santo is a wonder, with views of dramatic coastal cliffs and encounters with dolphins, sea turtles and sometimes even whales common occurrences. Exploring the island, an UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is a marvel, too: rugged red-rock trails, pristine white-sand beaches and snorkeling in tranquil inlets teeming with tropical fish and playful sea lions. Several tour operators in La Paz offer day trips to the island; for added adventure, an overnight kayaking trip includes circumnavigating Isla Espíritu Santo, with beachfront camping, starry nights and gorgeous sunrises. Plan on November to January for optimal conditions.

9. Dance all night in Cabo San Lucas

There’s no question about it: Cabo San Lucas is a legendary party spot. The scene is centered around the downtown Marina, its streets lined in thumping nightclubs like El Squid Roe, plus countless bars like Crush Nightspot and Cabo Wabo (where dancing on tables is almost a rite of passage). The party starts warming up around 11pm and goes strong til 4am, especially on weekends. Expect crowded venues, cover charges and long lines at the hottest spots.

Detour: If all-night ragers and yard-long drinks aren’t your thing, meander to nearby Playa Médano instead, where you can dig your toes into the sand and drink beers at mellow thatch-roofed bars like The Office on the Beach, or cozy up with a craft cocktail at the oceanfront lounge SUR Beach House.