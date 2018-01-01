Welcome to Bahías de Huatulco
The softly, softly approach means that Huatulco appeals to a broad cross-section of travelers who come here to appreciate what has always been the region's raison d’être: world-class beaches nestled in sheltered coves backed by broccoli-colored forest.
ATV Ride to Llano Grande Waterfalls
This tour takes you into the mountains to “Finca la Gloria” where you will learn the process of transforming coffee beans into coffee. You’ll then move on with a refreshing dive in the waterfalls of Llano Grande, a magical place of crystalline waters, and finish with a delicious traditional Oaxacan lunch. You will be driving an ATV to get to each location.
Mexican Cooking Class
Your day will start with a hotel pick-up. Then you will get ready to start your class at 9:30am.Hands-on classes ensure you will leave prepared to recreate the dishes when you get home. There is no better way to get to know a place than through its food!This small-group tour will let you get your hands-on to prepare a delicious dish. You will receive instructions in English, a recipe manual and a free gift bag. Lunch and drinks are also included.After the class we will provide transportation back to your hotel.
Huatulco National Park Cruise with Maguey Bay Snorkeling
After hotel pickup, board the boat for your full-day tour of Huatulco National Park, traveling to many of its magnificent bahías, or bays. A boat tour is the best way to discover this marine paradise, where you’ll have a chance to dip into these warm waters as well as relax on the beach before your day is through.Cruise along the rugged shoreline from the harbor of Santa Cruz Bay, an ecological reserve that hosts plentiful fish among the coral reefs. From here, you’ll coast toward Organo Bay where a unique underwater world awaits. Cacaluta Bay offers plentiful wildlife viewing, including migratory birds that flock to its Laguna el Zanate. Passing Chachacual Bay, your animated captain-guide discusses all there is to see, including possible whales or dolphins playing in the wake.When your boat reaches Maguey Bay, put on your snorkel gear and jump into the inviting waters. You’ll find diverse undersea life, including many reef fish, in this protected cove. Afterward, head to the shore, where the best seafood restaurant on Maguey Beach awaits.Enjoy Oaxacan specialties for lunch (own expense) before you’re dropped off at your hotel.
Huatulco Turtle and Crocodile Eco Tour with Mangrove Boat Ride
After hotel pickup, relax aboard your air-conditioned minivan on the 1.5-hour drive from Bahías de Huatulco. Upon reaching La Ventanilla, a small beach village, start your small-group eco-tour of the lagoon, an estuary of the Tonameca River. Embark on a boat cruise through the mangroves to observe a wide variety of wildlife and listen to the sounds of birds such as woodpeckers, kingfisher and herons. Along with turtles, deer and iguanas, you may spot crocodiles swimming or nesting in their natural habitat! Following your lagoon adventure, re-board the minivan for Mazunte, another small beach town on the Pacific coast. Here, visit the National Mexican Turtle Center, a maritime museum and 10-acre (4-hectare) complex where you’ll see seven of the nine turtle species that inhabit Oaxaca’s coastal waters. As you explore the exhibits with your guide, learn about the scientific research and conservation efforts to protect species like hawksbill, leatherback and green turtles, as well as the golfina — or olive ridley — an endangered sea turtle that nests at nearby Playa Escobilla.Visit a workshop for natural cosmetics before continuing on to Zipolite, a seaside village known for its hippie lifestyle, attracting beach bums to its crashing surf and budget thatched-roof lodging along the shore. Make a stop for lunch at La Finca de Los Vaqueros, a restaurant where you can wash down a traditional Mexican plate of meat and beans with mescal (own expense). Afterward, enjoy complimentary water and soft drinks on board your minivan for the return drive, with drop-off at your hotel.
Shared Arrival Transfer: Bahías de Huatulco International Airport to Huatulco Hotels
Travel from the airport to your Huatulco hotel in an air-conditioned vehicle. Meet your professional English-speaking driver upon landing at Bahías de Huatulco International Airport and avoid the hassle of long taxi lines. One-way shared transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Be sure to book your airport departure transfer for your return!
Huatulco and La Crucecita Sightseeing Tour
Meet your guide upon hotel pickup in Huatulco and head downtown to La Crucecita, meaning ‘Small Cross.’ You’ll have water and soft drinks available aboard your air-conditioned minivan along the way. Start your sightseeing tour at the zocalo (main square), which together with the park, cathedral, handicraft stores and cafés create the ambiance of an authentic Oaxacan town.Stroll around the square and visit its famous Church of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which honors the patron saint of Mexico. Inside, your guide will point to the cupola where a 65-foot (20-meter) tall paining is said to be the largest of the Virgin in the world. Not to be missed is a stop at La Probadita, a locally owned boutique selling traditional Oaxacan products. Here, you’ll find all manner of keepsakes and also visit the weaver’s workshop to learn about pre-Columbian weaving. La Probadita features a wide variety of mescal, an alcoholic beverage made from the maguey plant, native to Oaxaca. Try a shot of mescal with salt made of maguey worms, paired with specialty snacks like quesillo (a type of Oaxaca cheese), chocolate and even chapulines (fried grasshoppers). These tasty local treats are fried in lime juice and salt — a fine contrast with the cinnamon-laced Oaxacan chocolates.After sampling this local fare, hop back in your minivan for the return trip to your hotel.