Bahía Conejos

The oddly named 'rabbit bay,' 3km east of Tangolunda, has a long main beach divided by a small rocky outcrop into the western Playa Arenas and the eastern Playa Punta Arenas, both reachable by short walks from the paved road. The surf can be strong here. At the east end of the bay is the more sheltered Playa Conejos, site of the super-plush Secrets Huatulco Resort, but still accessible to Joe Public.

A two-minute walk from Playa Conejos, Playa Magueyito is a lovely, 300m-long east-facing beach with rocks offshore.