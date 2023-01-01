The coast east of Puerto Ángel is dotted with small hidden beaches, none of them very busy on weekdays. Playa La Boquilla, on a gentle bay about 7.5km from town by road, is the site of the Bahía de la Luna hotel and restaurant, and is good for snorkeling and swimming. It’s fun to go by boat (M$600 one-way): ask at Puerto Ángel pier or Playa del Panteón.

You can also get here by a rough 3.5km unpaved road from a turnoff 4km out of Puerto Ángel on the Pochutla road. A taxi from Puerto Ángel costs around M$150, or from Pochutla about M$200. Some taxis won't tackle the road in the rainy season.