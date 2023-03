Three kilometers west of Santa Cruz and easily walkable along a roadside pavement, Maguey’s fine 400m beach curves around a calm bay between forested headlands. A line of a dozen or more family-friendly palapas serves fresh fish and seafood dishes, along with rather nice piña coladas. There’s good snorkeling around the rocks on the east side of the bay; Escualo rents out gear. Taxis waiting in the parking lot charge M$70 to Santa Cruz.