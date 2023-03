Let it not be said that the age of great church building is dead. Crucecita’s pale-orange colonial-style ecclesial dame dates from – ahem – 2000, but, what it lacks in history it makes up for in neck-tilting beauty. A huge 20m-long painting of the Virgin of Guadalupe is etched on the ceiling. Complementing Mexico’s patron saint are a couple of colorful side chapels filled with mosaics and other murals.